Statement from DIS President Chip Wile on Two-Time Formula 1 Champion Fernando Alonso Competing in 2018 Rolex 24

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso announced that he will compete in the 56th anniversary of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA on Jan. 27-28. Alonso will co-drive a Ligier JS P217 for United Autosports in his first start in North America’s most prestigious sports car race.

“The Rolex 24 At DAYTONA is North America’s most prestigious sports car race and the kick-off event to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. Over the years, champion drivers from various racing disciplines such as NASCAR, IndyCar and Formula 1 have competed against the world’s best sports car racers in the Rolex 24, including most recently three-time DAYTONA 500 champion Jeff Gordon. Daytona International Speedway welcomes the participation of two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso in one of sports cars’ most demanding and iconic events – the Rolex 24.”

DIS PR