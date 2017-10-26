Dover Motorsports, Inc. Declares Dividend

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) Board of Directors today declared an annual cash dividend on both classes of common stock of $.08 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2017. Due to the seasonal nature of our business, we will evaluate dividends annually.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events in the United States whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. For further information, log on to dovermotorsports.com.

Dover Motorsports PR