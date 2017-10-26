Volunteer Speedway releases 26 event 2018 race schedule

~~~~~~~~~~~~
FEBRUARY 24 (Saturday) – “Frostbuster” Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series $3,500-to-win, Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series $1,200-to-win … www.ctpromotions.org
MARCH 10 (Saturday) – Season Opener … Weekly Championship
MARCH 22 (Thursday) – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series $10,000-to-win “16th Annual Spring Thaw” … www.LucasDirt.com
MARCH 31 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship
APRIL 14 (Saturday) – Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series $10,052-to-win “Sixth Annual Scott Sexton Memorial” (Super Late Model) … www.SouthernNationalsSeries.
APRIL 27 (Friday) – Chevrolet Performance Super Late Model Series … www.NeSmithRacing.com
MAY 5 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship
MAY 12 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship … Mother’s Day Special
MAY 26 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship
JUNE 2 (Saturday) – World of Outlaws Late Model Series ($10,000-to-win) … www.woolms.com
JUNE 8 (Friday) – NeSmith Dirt Late Model Series $2,000-to-win “J.T. Kerr 40” (Crate Late Model) … … www.NeSmithRacing.com
JUNE 16 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship
JUNE 30 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship
JULY 7 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship
JULY 16 (Monday) – Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series $3,500-to-win (Super Late Model) … www.SouthernNationalsSeries.
JULY 21 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship
AUGUST 3 (Friday) – NeSmith Dirt Late Model Series $2,000-to-win (Crate Late Model) … www.NeSmithRacing.com
AUGUST 11 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship
AUGUST 16 (Thursday) – Ultimate Super Late Model Series $10,000-to-win 14th annual Scorcher … www.UltimateSupers.com
AUGUST 25 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship
SEPTEMBER 1 (Saturday) – Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series / Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series $5,000-to-win Labor Day Classic (Super Late Model) … www.ctpromotions.org & www.SouthernNationalsSeries.
SEPTEMBER 8 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship
SEPTEMBER 22 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship
OCTOBER 6 (Saturday) – Fall Classic
OCTOBER 20 (Saturday – Final Points Race) – Championship Night
NOVEMBER 3 (Saturday) – Tennessee Crate Nationals
* 2018 marks the 45th year of racing at Volunteer Speedway.
** Weekly Championship shows will feature Steel Head Late Model, Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Modified Street and Classic. … RaceCeiver required, plus drivers must wear full uniform with gloves, and race cars have window nets!
*** Volunteer Speedway reserves the right to change this “tentative” race schedule! ***
Volunteer Speedway PR