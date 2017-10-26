Volunteer Speedway releases 26 event 2018 race schedule

Volunteer Speedway releases 26 event 2018 race schedule
Following a very successful first season operating Volunteer Speedway in 2017, promoter Mitch McCarter is excited to release a very ambitious 26 event race schedule for the 45th year of racing at "The Gap" in 2018.
 
Four Super Late Model touring series shows paying $10,000-to-win highlight the schedule, featuring both the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and World of Outlaws Late Model Series making a return following an absence over the past couple of seasons. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series 16th annual Spring Thaw is scheduled Thursday, March 22, with Ray Cook's Schaeffer's Oil Spring Nationals Series set for the sixth annual Scott Sexton Memorial on Saturday, April 14. Saturday, June 2 will see the WoO Late Model Series in action, and the Ultimate Super Late Model Series 14th annual Scorcher will be held Thursday, Aug. 16.
 
The Schaeffer's Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series will be on the schedule twice, with the Frostbuster kicking off the season with a $3,500-to-win race on Feb. 24 and then over the Labor Day holiday weekend with a $5,000-to-win co-sanctioned show with the Schaeffer's Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series on Sept. 1. The Chevrolet Performance Super Late Model Series will make its first-ever appearance on April 27
 
The NeSmith Dirt Late Model Series has two Friday night races on the schedule, with the first show set for June 8 and the second event on Aug. 3. Volunteer Speedway will host its second annual Tennessee Crate Nationals paying $3,000-to-win on Nov. 3.
 
The Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series has a $1,200-to-win race scheduled Feb. 24 as part of the Frostbuster.
 
Weekly racing programs will feature Steel Head Late Model, Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Modified Street and Classic divisions in action on the high banks.
 
To view the complete Volunteer Speedway 2018 race schedule, visit the website at www.VolunteerSpeedway.com.

~~~~~~~~~~~~
 
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY – 2018 RACE SCHEDULE

FEBRUARY 24 (Saturday) – “Frostbuster” Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series $3,500-to-win, Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series $1,200-to-win … www.ctpromotions.org

MARCH 10 (Saturday) – Season Opener … Weekly Championship
MARCH 22 (Thursday) – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series $10,000-to-win “16th Annual Spring Thaw” … www.LucasDirt.com
MARCH 31 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship

APRIL 14 (Saturday) – Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series $10,052-to-win “Sixth Annual Scott Sexton Memorial” (Super Late Model) … www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com
APRIL 27 (Friday) – Chevrolet Performance Super Late Model Series … www.NeSmithRacing.com

MAY 5 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship
MAY 12 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship … Mother’s Day Special
MAY 26 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship

JUNE 2 (Saturday) – World of Outlaws Late Model Series ($10,000-to-win) … www.woolms.com
JUNE 8 (Friday) – NeSmith Dirt Late Model Series $2,000-to-win “J.T. Kerr 40” (Crate Late Model) … … www.NeSmithRacing.com
JUNE 16 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship
JUNE 30 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship

JULY 7 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship
JULY 16 (Monday) – Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series $3,500-to-win (Super Late Model) … www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com 
JULY 21 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship

AUGUST 3 (Friday) – NeSmith Dirt Late Model Series $2,000-to-win (Crate Late Model) … www.NeSmithRacing.com
AUGUST 11 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship
AUGUST 16 (Thursday) – Ultimate Super Late Model Series $10,000-to-win 14th annual Scorcher … www.UltimateSupers.com
AUGUST 25 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship

SEPTEMBER 1 (Saturday) – Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series / Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series $5,000-to-win Labor Day Classic (Super Late Model) …  www.ctpromotions.org & www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com
SEPTEMBER 8 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship
SEPTEMBER 22 (Saturday) – Weekly Championship

OCTOBER 6 (Saturday) – Fall Classic
OCTOBER 20 (Saturday – Final Points Race) – Championship Night

NOVEMBER 3 (Saturday) – Tennessee Crate Nationals

* 2018 marks the 45th year of racing at Volunteer Speedway.

** Weekly Championship shows will feature Steel Head Late Model, Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Modified Street and Classic. … RaceCeiver required, plus drivers must wear full uniform with gloves, and race cars have window nets!

*** Volunteer Speedway reserves the right to change this “tentative” race schedule! ***

Volunteer Speedway PR

Steven B. Wilson

