Volunteer Speedway releases 26 event 2018 race schedule

Following a very successful first season operating Volunteer Speedway in 2017, promoter Mitch McCarter is excited to release a very ambitious 26 event race schedule for the 45th year of racing at "The Gap" in 2018.

Four Super Late Model touring series shows paying $10,000-to-win highlight the schedule, featuring both the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and World of Outlaws Late Model Series making a return following an absence over the past couple of seasons. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series 16th annual Spring Thaw is scheduled Thursday, March 22 , with Ray Cook's Schaeffer's Oil Spring Nationals Series set for the sixth annual Scott Sexton Memorial on Saturday, April 14 . Saturday, June 2 will see the WoO Late Model Series in action, and the Ultimate Super Late Model Series 14th annual Scorcher will be held Thursday, Aug. 16 .

The Schaeffer's Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series will be on the schedule twice, with the Frostbuster kicking off the season with a $3,500-to-win race on Feb. 24 and then over the Labor Day holiday weekend with a $5,000-to-win co-sanctioned show with the Schaeffer's Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series on Sept. 1 . The Chevrolet Performance Super Late Model Series will make its first-ever appearance on April 27 .

The NeSmith Dirt Late Model Series has two Friday night races on the schedule, with the first show set for June 8 and the second event on Aug. 3. Volunteer Speedway will host its second annual Tennessee Crate Nationals paying $3,000-to-win on Nov. 3 .

The Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series has a $1,200-to-win race scheduled Feb. 24 as part of the Frostbuster.

Weekly racing programs will feature Steel Head Late Model, Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Modified Street and Classic divisions in action on the high banks.





~~~~~~~~~~~~ To view the complete Volunteer Speedway 2018 race schedule, visit the website at www.VolunteerSpeedway.com ~~~~~~~~~~~~

VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY – 2018 RACE SCHEDULE



