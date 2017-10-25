Martinsville Speedway Hauler Parade Set For Return On Friday, October 27

Before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series cars take to Martinsville Speedway for the First Data 500, the haulers transporting the cars will take to US 220 for the second Martinsville Speedway Hauler Parade.

On Friday, the haulers will start at the city limits at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and DuPont Road and drive down 220 South to the Speedway, giving fans the opportunity to cheer for their favorite car along the route. The parade will start around 6 p.m.

“This is something the fans enjoyed this spring when we had our first-ever Hauler Parade. It’s a fun way to kick off race weekend,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “We were able to work with local officials to make it happen again this fall and I think it’s going to be great.

“I love seeing how excited the fans get when race weekend starts, especially the kids who love to watch the haulers come in, and this will give people a chance to feel that excitement before the trucks even arrive at the track.”

Haulers from all 40 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams will join the parade and fans are encouraged to line along the route to cheer for their favorites.

The parade route will remain open to regular traffic, however, people traveling along 220 may encounter some delays.

This year the historic track celebrates its 70th anniversary. The weekend starts on Friday with Practice Day and continues on Saturday with the Texas Roadhouse 200 Presented By Alpha Energy Solutions NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Race.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be in action on Sunday with the running of the First Data 500.

The First Data 500 is the first race in the Round of 8 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. If the winning driver is in the Playoffs, he or she would be the first to clinch a spot in the Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Last fall, Jimmie Johnson won his ninth grandfather clock, on the way to winning his record-tying seventh NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Tickets for the First Data 500 are on sale and may be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR