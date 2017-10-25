Mahoning Valley Speedway Octoberfast Advance: Sun. Oct. 29 at 2:00 pm

Mahoning Valley Speedway, the little ¼-mile oval is thinking big. Big as in Octoberfast 2017, which will be the biggest feature race day in track history.



It will be the biggest payday and the biggest race distance ever for the headline Modifieds as they will run in a 200-lap feature with the winner netting $6000. Second place will earn $3000 and third takes $2000. Just taking the green in the 22 car field will get you $300.



Modified teams will be allowed six tires and can pit anytime during the feature for a change.



Late Model and Street Stock racers will be shooting for $1200-to-win in 60 and 75-lap respective features. The Hobby Stocks will see $500 waiting at the payout window for the winner of the 50-lap main.



The complete purse payout is listed below.



Each race will award 100 championship bonus points towards the final 2017 standings. 22 cars will start each feature. Drivers will pick pills for heat starting spots. Feature line-ups will be heads up from the heat finishes.



Vintage Stock Cars, many of which formerly raced at Mahoning Valley and Dorney Park Speedways, will also be in action.



The Modified entry fee is $100. The Late Model and Street Stock entry fee is $60. Hobby Stock entry is $30.



Pit entrance is $50 per person. There will be early paid practice from noon to 2:00 pm at $25 per car. Regular warmups will take place starting at 2:30 pm with the first round of heats beginning at 4:00 pm.



Sign-ins take place from 1:00 – 2:15 pm.



The tentative running order will be Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks for heat and features.



Grandstands will open at 2:00 pm. Adult admission is $30. $2.00 off admission price for students, seniors 65 + and active Military. Children 10 and under are free.



The Annual Kids Trick or Treat will be held during the program. It will be held in front of the tower and is open for children ages 12 and under during intermission. Drivers are asked to participate with treats for the children.



A costume contest will take place for kids 12 and under before intermission. Ages groups are: 4 and under, 5-8 and 9-12. There will be a “Best Appearing Costume” in each age group plus a “Best Appearing Costume OVERALL."



On Sunday, October 29, Mahoning Valley Speedway will close out the season with the make-up show from October 15.



On tap will be a Big/Small/Jr. Car Enduro, Big/Small Car Demo Derby, Champ Karts and Micro Stocks.



Anyone who attends Saturday’s Octoberfast and returns for the Sunday show will be admitted to the grandstands for $5 provided you have your wristband from the previous day.



Schedule is subject to change. For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR