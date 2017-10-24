OneDirt World Short Track Championship Begins Thursday

The OneDirt World Short Track Championship – dirt racing’s ultimate short-track showdown – roars into The Dirt Track at Charlotte Thursday-Saturday, featuring the top racers in eight divisions dueling to determine short track supremacy.

The star-studded DIRTcar/SECA Pro Late Model field includes Ahnna Parkhurst – a development driver for Richard Childress Racing – as well as Mount Holly native Chris Ferguson and Cla Knight, a native of North Augusta, South Carolina.

Matt Long, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Vice President of Corporate Sales, will also compete – as will former Bojangles’ Summer Shootout standouts Carson Ferguson, Layton Sullivan and defending event winner Corey Gordon.

“I grew up on the asphalt side but it’s always been a dream of mine to race under the lights at The Dirt Track,” Ferguson said. “There’s a lot of good, local racers in the field.”

The eight divisions slated to duel for a purse exceeding $110,000 include:

DIRTcar/SECA Pro Late Models

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

DIRTcar Northeast Sportsman Modifieds

DIRTcar/SECA Pro Modifieds

DIRTcar Pro-Sprints

SECA Crate Sportsman

MMSA Mini-Stocks

FWD/Hornets

Fans attending the OneDirt World Short Track Championship will witness a knock-down, drag-it-out battle one week prior to dirt racing’s sprint car, late model and big-block modified luminaries electrifying the crowd in the Textron Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals Nov. 2-4.

The Textron Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals brings together the top three series in the sport, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series and the Big-Block Modifieds of the Super DIRTcar Series, for three nights of wheel-to-wheel racing that culminate in the crowning of all three series champions.

TICKETS:

Tickets to the OneDirt World Short Track Championship are available by visiting http://www. charlottemotorspeedway.com/ tickets/onedirt-world-short- track-championship/. Three-day packages for the Textron Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals are available for $89 for adults and $34 for kids 13 and under. Single-day tickets are $25 for adults on Thursday and $44 for Friday and Saturday. Single-day tickets for kids 13 and under are $10 for Thursday and $15 for Friday and Saturday. To purchase tickets, call the speedway ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or go online at http://www. charlottemotorspeedway.com/ tickets/world-of-outlaws- world-finals/.

KEEP TRACK:

Connect with The Dirt Track at Charlotte and stay up to speed by visiting The Dirt Track on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ TheDirtTrackatCharlotte and by following on Twitter at www.twitter.com/thedirttrack.

