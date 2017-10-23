Daniel Suarez to Appear at Roll-Bar Prior to Can-Am 500 At Phoenix Raceway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie and 2016 NASCAR XFINITY Series Champion Daniel Suárez is scheduled to appear at ROLL-BAR for a moderated question and answer session before the Can-Am 500 on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.

The first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR national series race, Suárez is a rising star in the sport and a contender for the 2017 Rookie of the Year after replacing Carl Edwards behind the helm of the No. 19 ARRIS Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing.

He spent the past two seasons racing to the top of the ranks in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, including three top-five and three top-10 finishes at his self-proclaimed hometown track in Phoenix, before earning the title of 2016 NASCAR XFINITY Series champion.

Suárez became a Phoenix-favorite after earning his first win in the Valley in 2014 the NASCAR Mexico Series Toyota 120 in 2014. He solidified his Phoenix reputation last fall earning his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win in the Lucas Oil 150, which he followed up with a legendary Mannequin Challenge in Gatorade Victory Lane.

ROLL-BAR, located on the west side of the track behind the Bobby Allison grandstands, features the best in live entertainment each day throughout the entire Can-Am 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at Phoenix Raceway, as well as appearances by some of NASCAR’s top personalities.

Single-day tickets to ROLL-BAR are available for $129 on Saturday, Nov. 11. Single day ROLL-BAR passes for Sunday, Nov. 12 are sold out. Limited two-day packages are available for $298, and include passes to ROLL-BAR for both Saturday and Sunday. The additional purchase of a grandstand ticket is still required for track admission.

Tickets to all events throughout the Can-Am 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Phoenix Raceway are available online, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office.

PIR PR