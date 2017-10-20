Evergreen's "King of the Green" to Benefit Susan G. Coleman for Breast Cancer Awareness

Evergreen Raceway is ready and set for their second annual “King of the Green” weekend event. With the largest crowd of the season expected to be on hand over the weekend for the popular October event, track management has decided to donate a portion of the track’s proceeds to Susan G. Komen, formerly known as Susan G. Komen for the Cure and originally as The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.



“Being breast cancer awareness month, it’s only fitting”, noted speedway promoter, Jason Makarewicz.



“Nearly everyone knows someone that lost their life to breast cancer or is a fortunate breast cancer survivor. “I’m thrilled that our team is doing this.”



Makarewicz and his team have been busy prepping for the show that fans and drivers have been talking about for weeks. Aside from the usual maintenance, the team took time out to re-paint the lines on the racetrack in pink, for breast cancer awareness month.



The weekend will kick off at the 1/3-mile asphalt oval near Hazleton, PA on Friday, October 20 with open practice for all divisions. The evening practice time is slated to run from 2 PM to 7 PM and the pit admission is set at $20. One hour of Friday’s practice (from 6 PM to 7 PM will be for Tour Type and Evergreen Modifieds only). Grandstand admission for practice is free for all ages.



Saturday, October 21 will feature a 50-lap $1,500 to win main event for the Evergreen/Sport Modifieds. The Late Models, Four Cylinders and Strictly Stocks are also on the card for an exciting day of action. The pit gates will swing open at 8 AM and practice will kick off at 10:00 AM. Heat races will start at 12 PM. The grandstands will open at 10:00 AM. Free admission passes are for regular events only and will not be honored for Saturday’s King of the Green events.



The Modifieds will compete for the $4,000 prize on Sunday, October 22, plus the Street Stocks and Factory Stocks will also be in action for extended lap main events. The pit gates will swing open at 10 AM and practice will kick off at 12:30 PM. Qualifying will start at 2 PM. The grandstands will open at 12:30 PM. Free admission passes are for regular events only and will not be honored for Sunday’s King of the Green events.



All purses are based on a full field of 20 cars taking the green flag in the feature. If less than 20 cars take the green, the purse will be prorated.



Pit admission for Saturday or Sunday is $50.



Grandstand admission is $20 for Saturday and $25 for Sunday. Fans can purchase a special two day event grandstand pass for $40. As always, children 12 years of age and younger will be admitted into the grandstand area for free. Free admission passes are for regular events only and will not be honored for the speedway’s King of the Green events.



Evergreen Raceway is located minutes from Hazleton, PA, in between routes 93 and 309. For more information regarding Evergreen Raceway, including the entire season schedule, directions and divisional payouts, please visit www.evergreenracewaypark.com and don’t forget to like their Facebook page as well.



Evergreen Raceway is proud to be associated with Fairway Motors, Harry’s U Pull It, Penn’s Peak Radio, Sponenberg’s Exhaust, Wheel’s Bar & Grill, CK Auto Service & Race Fab, Himmer Graphics, Evan’s Roadhouse, Bob’s Subs & Pizza, American Rental Equipment, Barbush Automotive, Valve Tech Sales, Penn’s Peak, Printers Edge & RockAuto.com.



Evergreen Raceway PR