Can't-Miss Attractions at Goodguys Southeastern Nationals

More than 2,500 hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks through 1972 will motor into Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Goodguys 24th Southeastern Nationals. This family-friendly event is sure to provide a sensory thrill for fans of all ages, as cars of every color take over the speedway’s infield.

The spectacular three-day show spans the spectrum of automotive history, including Model-A Fords stuffed with V-8 power to the radical Dodges and Chevrolets that ruled the streets during the late 1960s. While the leaves outside are just starting to show their vibrancy, there will be no shortage of color on the customs that cruise into Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend.

Here’s a look at some things fans can’t afford to miss when visiting the Goodguys 24th Southeastern Nationals:

Burnout Contest

Fans will judge the all-new burnout competition at the Southeastern Nationals. On Saturday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m., the crowd will select the winner of the best burnout as participants "burn 'em down" in a demonstration akin to a NASCAR-style victory celebration on the speedway's pit road. All vehicles entered in the Show & Shine portion of Southeastern Nationals are eligible to compete once they pass tech inspection.

AutoCross Racing

Goodguys AutoCross returns to this year's show with a spectacular, tire-smoking exhibition of speed and raw power on a course inside the speedway's infield. Cars of all ages, shapes, sizes and colors will battle for the quickest time against a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro piloted by nine-time Pikes Peak Hill Climb winner and former Indy car star Robby Unser. Local Detroit Speed, Inc. business owner Kyle Tucker will compete in his 1970 Chevrolet Camaro.

Family Fun

The three-day event isn’t just for car enthusiasts. Kids are invited for arts and crafts, games, prizes, clowns and more in the kid’s zone on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The youngest of car builders are invited to construct their very own model hot rod courtesy of Revell on Saturday at 1 p.m. while supplies last. Take a break from the sounds of roaring engines with live music on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 pm. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.

Manufacturer and Vendor Displays

Looking for a part for your restoration project? Are you a collector of vintage automobile accessories? The manufacturer and vendor displays are the perfect place to find automotive products, advice and demonstrations. Buy products at special prices and consult manufacturer representatives on car questions.

All-American Sunday

Late model American-made and/or powered vehicles of all years are invited for K&N Filters All-American Sunday. K&N Filters All American Sunday participants are eligible for all show activities including the Show & Shine, Goodguys AutoCross racing competition and more. Stick around for the Sunday’s show-culminating awards program to see which of your favorite cars will take home the hardware. The ceremony begins at 2:22 p.m. on the entertainment stage.

TICKETS/SCHEDULE

Fans can buy tickets to the Goodguys Southeastern Nationals at the gates, online or by calling the speedway's ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267). The show is open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Single-day tickets are $20 at the gates, while kids 7-12 get in for just $6 per day and kids six and younger get in FREE. Three-day passes for adults are available for just $45.

