Race Day Express tickets on sale for 2018 Pennzoil 400 weekend

Race fans flocking to Las Vegas for the 2018 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Weekend once again will be able to travel to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in style thanks to the track’s Race Day Express shuttle service.



Fans staying at Las Vegas Strip corridor and Fremont Street-based properties can utilize a fleet of convenient and comfortable VIP shuttles to and from LVMS for affordable rates. Race Day Express passes for the March 2-4 Pennzoil 400 weekend go on sale Friday through the LVMS Ticket Office.



NASCAR fans can catch the shuttles from Planet Hollywood, Treasure Island, Stratosphere, Tropicana and Main Street Station hotels to LVMS, where they will be dropped off at a new paved bus depot outside Turn 2 close to the Richard Petty Terrace. From there, they can utilize a complimentary tram service to be taken to the admission gates. Fans can purchase a three-day round trip package for just $119, or get passes for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 for $85.



NASCAR Weekend pickup times will be: Friday – 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.; Saturday – every hour from 8-11 a.m.; Sunday – every hour from 7-11 a.m. Round trips will be completed by 7 p.m. each night.



Fans can lock in their seats for the March LVMS event, which will begin with Stratosphere Pole Day and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, March 2, continue with the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 3, and culminate with the Pennzoil 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 4.



