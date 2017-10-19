Textron Off Road Extends World Finals Partnership

The Dirt Track at Charlotte, home to some of the most prestigious dirt racing events in the country, has extended its partnership with Textron Off Road as the title sponsor of the Nov. 2-4 Textron Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals.

Formerly Bad Boy Buggies, Textron Off Road was first named the title sponsor for the world’s most spectacular dirt racing championship weekend in 2014.

“Textron Off Road has deep roots in the world of dirt track racing and here at The Dirt Track at Charlotte,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Since first signing on in 2014, they’ve been an exceptional partner to help us continue to grow the World of Outlaws World Finals into a can’t-miss spectacle of speed that fans in the dirt racing community recognize as second-to-none. We’re honored to continue working alongside Textron Off Road to be a leader in the dirt racing community through world class events well into the future.”

The Textron Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals brings together the top three series in the sport, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series and the Big-Block Modifieds of the Super DIRTcar Series, for three nights of wheel-to-wheel racing that culminate in the crowning of all three series champions.

“Textron Off Road is thrilled to return as title sponsor of the Textron Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals,” said Tricia Cooper, manager of consumer events and promotions for Textron. “We’ve enjoyed a tremendous partnership with The Dirt Track at Charlotte and we can’t wait to see some exciting racing unfold when the biggest stars in dirt racing take the green flag for an unforgettable weekend.”

As part of Textron Off Road’s World Finals activation, fans can enjoy a FREE ATV ride-and-drive on a custom-built course in front of The Dirt Track at Charlotte. Prior to witnessing dirt-slinging action on Charlotte’s four-tenths-mile oval, the Textron Off Road Ride & Drive Tour gives dirt racing fans a special chance to test-drive machines including the Stampede 4x4 and the Wildcat Sport. The Textron Off Road Ride & Drive Tour will be open to fans Thursday through Saturday of race week.

“Textron has been a really good supporter for my team and for dirt racing,” said Trey Starks, who will drive a Textron-sponsored car in the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series’ portion of the World Finals. “They’ve helped us accomplish everything we’ve set out to do and now that we’re headed to The Dirt Track at Charlotte, I can’t wait to see how everything shakes out. Charlotte is a really cool place and I enjoy racing there. There’s a lot of great competition and I’m excited to be driving a Textron Off Road car in such a big event.”

TICKETS:

Three-day packages for the Textron Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals are available for $89 for adults and $34 for kids 13 and under. Single-day tickets are $25 for adults on Thursday and $44 for Friday and Saturday. Single-day tickets for kids 13 and under are $10 for Thursday and $15 for Friday and Saturday. To purchase tickets, call the speedway ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or go online at http://www. charlottemotorspeedway.com/ tickets/world-of-outlaws- world-finals/.

KEEP TRACK:

Connect with The Dirt Track at Charlotte and stay up to speed by visiting The Dirt Track on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ TheDirtTrackatCharlotte and by following on Twitter at www.twitter.com/thedirttrack.

CMS PR