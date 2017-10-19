Goodyear Returning with Successful Tire to Martinsville Speedway

When drivers arrive at Martinsville Speedway for the First Data 500 on October 29, they might arrive with a new car or a new pair of driving shoes.

One constant from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in April, however, will be the Goodyear tires the teams install on their cars.

The tire Goodyear brought to Martinsville in April received rave reviews from drivers, who noted that the tire laid rubber into the concrete of the corners and created multiple grooves, allowing for exciting, side-by-side racing.

Brad Keselowski, the Penske Racing driver who won at Martinsville Speedway just six months ago, noted that he might be a little biased in his praise of the tire considering his success with the set-up.

“That’s like asking the guy who won the lottery what he thinks of it – you’re always going to be pretty positive,” Keselowski said with a grin. “I do like the tire, objectively, because we were able to see side-by-side racing. This one is pretty good. It puts down the right amount of rubber and the groove moves around, which is always good for passing.”

Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, pointed to the fact that side-by-side racing was a goal in constructing the compound before the spring race, something he said the tire accomplished.

“Goodyear will bring the same tire set-up to Martinsville for the October race that was debuted in the spring. This combination was developed specifically for Martinsville, and its unique, flat, concrete corners,” Stucker said. “The package features a right side tread compound formulated to lay rubber quickly on this tricky surface, which leads to multiple racing grooves. During the spring race, the tire did exactly that, turning the light-colored concrete corners to black, and opening up the outside groove which made for great side-by-side racing all afternoon.”

After a NASCAR test on the historic half-mile in recent days, Kyle Larson noted that he was pleased with how the tire reacted during the test and echoed Keselowski’s sentiment.

“The track had a ton of rubber on it during the test, which is similar to how it will race,” Larson said, noting that a tire that puts rubber into the concrete at Martinsville is important to the quality of racing fans will see during the First Data 500.

The First Data 500 is the first race in the Round of 8 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. If the winning driver is in the Playoffs, he would be the first to clinch a spot in the Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Last fall, Jimmie Johnson won his ninth grandfather clock, on the way to winning his record-tying seventh NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Martinsville Speedway PR