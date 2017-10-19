Phoenix Raceway Project Powered by DC Solar Celebrates Topping Out

Today, Phoenix Raceway installed one of the highest steel beams as part of the Phoenix Raceway Project Powered by DC Solar along with its partner Okland Construction. NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace, longtime Phoenix Raceway season ticket holders and government officials joined Okland Construction team members and Phoenix Raceway staff to celebrate this important milestone in the project.

Attendees and workers left their mark on Phoenix Raceway history by signing the steel beam before it was hoisted into the air, and enjoyed lunch provided by track partners Chick-Fil-a and Coca-Cola following the ceremony as part of a “COWstruction Day” promotion.

The topping out of the $178 million modernization project marks approximately one year until the completion of the upgraded venue featuring first-of-its-kind fan experiences and state-of-the-art technology offerings.

PIR PR