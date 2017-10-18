South Boston Speedway Unveils Solid 2018 Racing Schedule

South Boston Speedway announced a 14 race-date schedule for 2018 today that includes the return of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East series for a second consecutive season along with visits from two other touring series.

South Boston Speedway’s 61st season will open on Saturday, March 24 featuring twin 100-lap races for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model Stock Division, a 50-lap Limited Sportsman event, a 30-lap Pure Stock race and a 15-lap Hornets race.

“We’ve just finished an exciting season here at South Boston and we think we’ve got another great schedule lined up for 2018,” said Cathy Rice, general manager of South Boston Speedway. “We believe it’s a schedule fans and competitors both will enjoy. It’s going to be filled with great competition between our regular competitors with some touring excitement thrown in.”

The track will again feature a big Fourth of July week celebration with a 200-lap Late Model Stock race and fireworks display on June 30 . There will also be a 75-lap Limited Sportsman race, a 40-lap Pure Stock race and a 20-lap Hornets race.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will visit on Saturday May 12 , again, featuring twin 100-lap races for the K&N Series and twin 75-lap races for the track’s Late Model division.

The PASS Super Late Models will make a stop at South Boston on August 11 with the final race of the season on October 13, featuring the CARS Tour Series.

Here is a full list of the 2018 race dates: March 24 , April 7 , April 28 , May 12 , May 26 , June 9 , June 16 , June 30 , July 14 , July 28 , August 11 , August 25 , September 8 and October 13.

SOBO PR