Goodguys 24th Southeastern Nationals Goes 'Coastal'

An exquisite array of classic cars, customized hot rods, muscle cars and trucks through 1972 will roar into Charlotte Motor Speedway’s infield for this weekend’s Goodguys Southeastern Nationals. The family-friendly show no fan can afford to miss has attracted cars from 29 states as well as Canada for the Friday-to-Sunday event, with some participants traveling more than 14 hours to display their works of automotive art.

Chris Longhouse of Barrie, Ontario, heads to the Goodguys 24th Southeastern Nationals with his prized 1930 Ford Model “A” in tow. An eight-year rebuild project powered by a 1949 Cadillac engine, Longhouse’s Model “A” is sure to catch many eyes over the three-day Goodguys show.

“I have no expectations to win any awards or receive recognition, but the car has done very well,” Longhouse said. “My wife, Leah, and I have never attended a Goodguys show and are huge NASCAR fans, so we are looking to have a great experience at the speedway this weekend.”

Kyle Tucker, the CEO of Mooresville-based Detroit Speed, Inc., will race a 1970 Chevrolet Camaro in the popular Goodguys Pro AutoCross series.

Tucker will join his competitors, including professional AutoCross racer and former Indy car driver Robby Unser, for two days of smoke-billowing action this weekend. Fans can catch the AutoCross battles on an infield course Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m.

Single-day tickets cost $17 through Oct. 19 and are $20 at the gates, while kids 7-12 get in for just $6 per day and kids six and younger get in FREE. Three-day passes for adults are available for just $45.

Fans can buy tickets to the Goodguys Southeastern Nationals online or by calling the speedway’s ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267).

TICKETS:

Fans can buy tickets to upcoming speedway events, including the Nov. 2-4 World of Outlaws World Finals, by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267), visiting the speedway ticket office or buying online at http://www. charlottemotorspeedway.com/ tickets/.

KEEP TRACK:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Keep up with the latest news by downloading the mobile app.

CMS PR