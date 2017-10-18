Kyle Busch Gives Helping Hand At Feeding South Florida

Due to the limited amount of pre-registered teams for Evergreen’s 4 hour Enduro that was scheduled for Saturday, November 11th, track management has made the decision to change the show to a regular Enduro event (one driver/one car per driver). For all of those that did pre-register for the 4 hour event, the speedway will destroy your check, or mail them back to you. Please email or call the speedway office to let them know which.

As mentioned, presented by Sponenberg’s Exhaust, a regular Evergreen Raceway Enduro Series event will be held on Saturday, November 11. The “Evergreen Finale” Enduros will feature bone stock Enduro racing for both the Four Cylinder and 6/8-Cylinder divisions.

This is a non-points show, which means that it’s for strictly fun and of course the hardware and race winnings.

The Enduro events will take place, rain or shine. The event will only be postponed if the weather simply too miserable on race day.

Enduro drivers can save $10 by pre-registering. The pre-registration fee is $40 per event. If drivers are not pre-registered on race day, the fee to compete is $50. Pre registration is non-refundable if a driver pre registers and is unable to make the event. Enduro pre registration will only be refunded if the speedway postpones the event.

Upon arrival at the track, pre-registered drivers will pull pills for their starting positions. All pre-registered drivers will start ahead of those who were not pre-registered. All drivers must visit the track office to sign in upon arrival to the track. Each driver will receive a slip with their starting position. A random roll call will take place at the drivers meeting. If a driver’s name is called and they are not present, they will be forced to start in the rear of the field. No exceptions.

Earlier in the season, the speedway had implemented a new rule, which states that the last Enduro event winner of the previously held show will start from dead last, regardless if he or she is pre-registered or not. Furthermore, due to repeated observations of targeting specific cars, officials will be watching closely to monitor all on track situations. Drivers will be subject to being black flagged for such issues and without a doubt, obvious intentional attempts to disable a car in a reckless manor, such as pushing them head on into the wall, will result in fines and suspension.

The pit gates will swing open for all of the series events at 10:30 AM. The drivers meeting will take place at 12 PM and the racing will kick off at 1:00 PM. The grandstands will open at noon.

Grandstand admission for each event is just $5. Pit admission is $25 and the transponder rental fee is $10.

The rules, payout and pre-registration list are listed at EvergreenRacewayPark.com. The deadline for pre-registration is Tuesday, November 7.

Evergreen Raceway is located minutes from Hazleton, PA, in between routes 93 and 309. For more information regarding Evergreen Raceway, including the entire season schedule, directions and divisional payouts, please visit www.evergreenracewaypark.com and don’t forget to like their Facebook page as well.

Evergreen Raceway is proud to be associated with Fairway Motors, Harry’s U Pull It, Penn’s Peak Radio, Wheel’s Bar & Grill, CK Auto Service & Race Fab, Himmer Graphics, Evan’s Roadhouse, Bob’s Subs & Pizza, American Rental Equipment, Barbush Automotive, Valve Tech Sales, Penn’s Peak, Printers Edge & RockAuto.com.

Evergreen Raceway PR