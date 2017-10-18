Kyle Busch Gives Helping Hand At Feeding South Florida

On the track, Kyle Busch has been known to lead the field during NASCAR races on numerous occasions. Today, the 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion starred in a similar role, as he led a team of Homestead-Miami Speedway employees in the fight against hunger at Feeding South Florida food bank.

At Feeding South Florida, Busch was given a tour of the facility, while receiving an overview of the impact that the food bank has to the hundreds of thousands of individuals that it serves annually. Following that, the driver of the No. 18 car rolled up his sleeves, as he headed to the sorting room where he inspected donated food, ensuring that it was safe for distribution. Busch and the Homestead-Miami Speedway team ended the day by packaging the assorted goods into meals.

As part of the visit and in Busch’s name, Homestead-Miami Speedway donated an amount to Feeding South Florida that will provide 18,000 meals to those in need in the four-county area of Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties.

“It’s always important for people to get involved in these sorts of things and give back to the community,” said Busch. “That is what we are here for. NASCAR is a close knit community, and with the relationship that we have with Homestead-Miami Speedway, we were able to be a part of this great initiative that will help put food on the table for those in need.”

Busch’s visit to Feeding South Florida came in advance of one of the biggest weekends in all of motorsports, Ford Championship Weekend, which will take place at Homestead-Miami Speedway, November 17-19. The weekend will culminate with the Monster Energy Series Ford EcoBoost 400 championship race on Sunday, November 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Currently, Busch is one of the 12 drivers that are still in contention for the Monster Energy Series championship after advancing out of the Round of 16 in the playoffs. This week he will compete in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, the third and final race in the Round of 12. If he advances into the Round of 8, he will be one step closer to contending for his second career title as part of the Championship 4 during the Ford EcoBoost 400 on November 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I love coming down here, especially when I have the opportunity to race for a championship,” said Busch. “It takes a really good, fast car to win at Homestead-Miami Speedway. You have to be good for all 400 miles. As competitive as the racetrack has become over the years, you really have to trust yourself and your teammates in order to come out victorious.”

Busch’s career at Homestead-Miami Speedway includes a victory in the 2015 Ford EcoBoost 400 which earned him the first Monster Energy Series championship of his career. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has also competed as part of the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2016.

Tickets to the 2017 Monster Energy Series Ford EcoBoost 400 championship race, in addition to the XFINITY Series Ford EcoBoost 300 championship race and the Camping World Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 championship race, are now available

