Kevin Harvick Bobblehead Showcases "Freaky Fast" Driving Skills

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick's mini alter ego - Lil' Kev - was busy in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex last week promoting the AAA Texas 500 NASCAR Playoffs race at Texas Motor Speedway set for Sunday, Nov. 5.

Lil' Kev, the seven-inch Harvick bobblehead outfitted in a Jimmy John's black-and-white firesuit, visited the sandwich franchises in Grapevine, Arlington and Roanoke to "help out" the staff with making sandwiches and a "Freaky Fast" delivery run. Also on hand at those stores for the day was Big Kev, the life-sized bobblehead version of Harvick.

During the visits, the Texas Motor Speedway video production team had some fun with the smaller collectible bobblehead that will be given to the first 30,000 fans attending the AAA Texas 500.

One of the two videos produced has Lil' Kev delivering an order to Texas Motor Speedway. He cruises "Freaky Fast" in a remote-controlled car with the sandwich strapped on, popping wheelies and racing around speedway property before pulling into The Speedway Club lobby and up the elevator, racing into the speedway's corporate offices to deliver the order.

The second video shows Lil' Kev taking customer orders and then opting to replace their choice with his personal favorite, the No. 10 Hunter's Club. When the customers return to complain, Harvick has nothing to say but simply nodding in approval.

Harvick is the final driver in the three-race bobblehead collectible series for 2017. He joins fellow Stewart-Haas Racing driver Danica Patrick (April) and Verizon IndyCar Series driver Graham Rahal (June). Last year, Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner and three-time Cup champion Tony Stewart was featured as a bobblehead.

Tickets for the AAA Texas 500 start as low as $49 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. The AAA Texas 500 is part of a NASCAR Playoffs tripleheader weekend that also features the Camping World Truck Series JAG Metals 300 Driving Hurricane Harvey Relief on Friday, Nov. 3, and the XFINITY Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 on Saturday, Nov. 4.

