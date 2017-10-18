Mahoning Valley Speedway will close out 2017 Octoberfast weekend, October 28-29

Mahoning Valley Speedway’s regular point season came to a close this past Saturday evening but there still remains one more show to run, the annual Octoberfast.



Taking place on Saturday, October 28, this event will go down in track history as the Modifieds will race for 200 laps and $6000-to-win. The distance and payout are both record amounts for the paved ¼-mile oval.



For the 200 the Modified teams will be allotted six American Racer tires. They can change a tire anytime during the feature. The race will also run straight through with no breaks.



The Octoberfast 2017 will also have a 60-lap/$1200-to-win Late Model feature. 75-lap/$1200-to-win Street Stock feature and a 50-lap/$500-to-win Hobby Stock feature. Vintage Stock Cars, many of which formerly raced at Mahoning Valley and Dorney Park Speedways, are also on the docket.



The Modified entry fee is set at $100. The Late Model and Street Stock entry fee is $60. Hobby Stock entry is $30.



Pit entrance is $50 per person. There will be early paid practice from noon to 2:00 pm at $25 per car. Regular warmups will take place starting at 2:30 pm with the first round of heats beginning at 4:00 pm.



Each race will award 100 championship bonus points towards the final 2017 standings. 22 cars will start each feature. Drivers will pick pills for heat starting spots. Feature line-ups will be heads up from the heat finishes.



Times and schedule are subject to change.



The complete purse breakdown will be released later this week.



Adult grandstand admission is $30. $2.00 off admission price for students, seniors 65 + and active Military. Children 10 and under are free.



On Sunday, October 29, Mahoning Valley Speedway will close out the season with the make-up show from October 15.



The track will be hosting a Big/Small/Jr. Car Enduro, Big/Small Car Demo Derby, All-Star Slinghots, Champ Karts and Micro Stocks.



Anyone who attends Octoberfast and returns for the Sunday show will be admitted to the grandstands for $5 provided you have your wristband from the pervious day.



On Saturday, October 21 from noon to 4:00 pm the track will hold an open practice. It will be $25 per car and $10 per person to entry the pits. Grandstand admission is free.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR