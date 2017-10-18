Third Annual Country 500 Music Festival Returns to Daytona International Speedway May 25, 26, & 27, 2018

Organizers today confirmed the third edition of Country 500 – The Great American Music Fest at Daytona—setting the dates for May 25, 26, & 27, 2018. Already a Memorial Day tradition, Country 500 draws over 75,000 fans from across the globe to Daytona International Speedway, the “World Center of Racing,” for an unforgettable weekend of music, camping, and summertime fun at one of America’s most iconic sports destinations.

As with the first two events, the 2018 festival will feature some of the biggest names in country music performing on two stages and will again offer festival-goers the chance to camp inside the infield of the famed speedway for the three-day celebration. Festival-goers will also be able to get up close and personal with some of their favorite country stars at artist meet-and-greets. Numerous additional features—such a wide variety of food and beverage options, outdoor games, the iconic Ferris wheel, and much more—will contribute to the all-around atmosphere of Country 500.

Information on next year’s music lineup, tickets (including popular VIP packages), and camping renewals and reservations will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans should stay connected with Country 500 music festival on Facebook, at Country500.com and #Country500 on Twitter to get the latest information on the event as it becomes available.

Official sponsors of the 2018 Country 500 include Budweiser, the Official Beer of the Festival, and others to be announced soon.

DIS PR