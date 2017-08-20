Harry O'Neill. Scott Adams and Mikey Pollack Take Evergreen's "Summer Slam" Victories

Spared from bad weather, Evergreen Raceway finally got their entire program of short track racing in Friday Evening. That was almost the case Saturday evening as well with the speedway’s “Summer Slam” Enduro Series, Presented by Sponenberg’s Exhaust. Fans also got a look at the Bob’s Subs and Pizza Outlaw Stock division. The evening kicked off with a first time winner, as Mikey Pollack drove off to his first career Outlaw Stock victory. Harry O’Neill of Mountaintop scored the big Four Cylinder Enduro verdict and Scott Adams of Lake Ariel notched the lightening storm shortened 6/8-Cylinder Enduro win.



Don Bolton’ Jr. led the Four Cylinder Enduro division to the drop of the green flag but Don Rogers grabbed the lead before a lap was complete. Danny Cascioli held second with David Sponenberg, Pete Verwys and Kyle Laubagh in tow.



Verwys picked up a few more spots and moved into the race lead on lap three. After starting eighteenth, Harry O’Neill quickly cracked the top five and climbed into second. With only seven laps in the books he challenged Verwys for the lead and came out on top.



Without giving up, Verwys climbed back to the point on lap 12. Not giving up, O’Neill challenged again before taking back the number one spot on lap 12. With 25 laps complete he continued to show the way with a very slim advantage over Cascioli, who had gotten past Verwys, who ran third at the time.



One of the six red flags flew on lap 30 when Verwys suffered damage on the track. It waved again, just one lap later when Cascioli had car issues and headed into the pits. The change of events shuffled the front runners, with the exception of O’Neill. With half of the show complete he continued to show the way over Carl Altemose, Devin Gibson, Ed Wildes and Chris Elixon.



O’Neill went unchallenged the rest of the way and put second place Gibson a lap down with 23 laps remaining. He cruised to the win over Gibson, Wildes, Altemose and Elixon.



Scott Adams led the Outlaw Stock field to the drop of the green flag in the 15-lap feature; He led the first circuit over Mike Pollack and Blaine Barry.



Pollack made a bid for the lead stick on lap two and he never looked back as he took the checkers for his first career victory over Adams and Barry.



Frank Katona led the 6/8-Cylinder Enduro field to the drop of the green flag and was overtaken by Mitch Sponenberg before a lap was scored. Shawn Gallucci crossed the stripe in second on that first lap.



There was a threat of severe thunderstorm in the area and drivers were told that the event was reduced to 30-laps for safety reasons. From that point forward the action picked up and with two laps complete, Ray Kochin took the lead. It was short lived and Sponenberg moved back to the point.



Adams cracked the top five and then with only five laps into the event, took the lead and began to pull away from the rest of the field.



Rain began to fall and lightening was present, forcing track management to clear the grandstands and throw the checkers on lap 22.



Adams claimed the victory, followed by Paul Mercante, Elixon, Mike Parisi and Sponenberg.



Hosted by Northeast Cruisers and Tyler Jett Motorsports Marketing, LLC, the 2017 Pennsylvania Summer Jamboree weekend is set to kick off in the Evergreen Raceway pit area next weekend.



The show, which is set to kick off on Friday, August 25 and run through Saturday afternoon will be a good opportunity for show goers and auto enthusiasts will see more than antique, classic & custom cars, trucks and motorcycles. The fourth annual event will have entertainment, door prizes, controlled burnouts daily, slow drags, invitational vehicle display and a poker run.



Friday will kick off with a cruise-in on Friday, August 25 at 5 PM. Show vehicle registration is just $5 for Friday. Those who plan to stay overnight and show their vehicles the following day are invited to camp overnight in the pit area for a small fee. Open fires are permitted but need to be contained. Campers are asked to respect the track’s neighbors and clean up after themselves, not leaving any trash behind.



The show will resume at 9 AM on Saturday, August 26 and run through 5 PM. There will be music and door prizes, plus controlled drags and burnouts. Awards will follow the show and then the poker run will kick off at 6:30 PM. The entry fee for the run is $5 and the winner gets half of the run fees collected.



There will also be a motorcycle cruise to nearby Deathrow Cycles on Route 309. Deathrow is hosting a bikini bike wash from 10 AM through 2 PM



Vehicle entry fee for the Saturday portion of the show is just $12.



Flea market vendors are also welcome. The fee for a vendor spot is just $20.



The show admission fee for spectators on Saturday is just $2 and it’s free to spectators Friday evening. The track concession stand will be open for business during show hours.



This event benefits Challenger Baseball, Toys for Tots, Wish for Our Heroes and the St Jude Children's Hospital. All vehicles are welcome to participate and we stress, the more the merrier!



Call Harry Fetherman at 570-764-2315 for more information, including pre-registering.



Evergreen Raceway is located minutes from Hazleton, PA, in between routes 93 and 309. For more information regarding Evergreen Raceway, including the entire season schedule, directions and divisional payouts, please visit www.evergreenracewaypark.com and don’t forget to like their Facebook page as well.



Evergreen Raceway PR