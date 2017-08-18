Martinsville Speedway Projects Record Crowd for Valleystar Credit Union 300

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a special race for NASCAR Late Model Stock Car racing, and the 2017 edition is looking like it will be a diamond among the gems for Martinsville Speedway’s fans, as well.

The September 23 event is on pace for a record crowd based on advanced ticket sales and the sale of multiple amenities available for the race for the first time – including premier camping and luxury seating options – which have been popular additions to the fan-focused event.

With the Speedway’s LED lighting system set for its race debut in the 70th year of operation for the half-mile facility, excitement is at a fever-pitch for fans, drivers, teams and Martinsville’s staff.

“The thought of debuting our lights along with the new options we’re offering for fans for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is something that our entire staff is excited for,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “This is the premier race for both drivers and fans, and we wanted to give fans more of a premier experience than ever before.”

Premium Camping options include Champions’ Overlook, which includes paved spots, 50 amp power, water and a view of the racetrack for $500 for the weekend and the Driver/Owner Lot, which includes paved spots, 50 amp power, water and sewer for $100 for the weekend. The campground will be open from Thursday, September 21 through Sunday, September 24.

Luxury seating options are also available in the form of 30, 48 and 60 person private suites as well as in Martinsville Speedway’s most luxurious seating area, Club 47, where seats are available for purchase for $149.

“We take a lot of pride in hosting NASCAR’s most prestigious Late Model Stock Car race, not just when it comes to on-track action, but in all aspects of the event,” Campbell said. “With that in mind, adding new amenities like camping and suites was a no-brainer for us.”

For more information on camping and luxury seating options, please visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com or call (276) 956-7225.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is NASCAR’s biggest, richest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car race. The day starts with three 25-lap heat races to set the field, followed by a 25-lap “last chance” heat. Tickets for the September 23 event are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 1-877-RACE-TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

VALLEYSTAR CREDIT UNION 300 SCHEDULE

OPEN PRACTICE

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

9:00 AM Ticket Office Opens

1:00 PM Haulers Enter

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Registration

4:00 PM - 10:00 PM Practice

5:00 PM Ticket Office Closes

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Campground opens

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

9:00 AM Ticket Office Opens

10:00 AM Haulers Enter

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM Registration

10:00 AM Garage Opens

2:30 PM Inspection

4:00 PM Fan Gates Open

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Practice

8:00 PM Pole Qualifying

9:00 PM Ticket Office Closes

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

11:00 AM Registration and Ticket Office Opens

12:00 PM Garage Opens

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Hot Laps

1:30 PM Drivers’ Meeting (Media Center)

2:00 PM Fan Gates Open

2:30 PM - 3:30 PM Autograph Session (Frontstretch)

4:00 PM Qualifying Races (4 x 25 Laps)

8:00 PM Feature Race (200 Laps)

*Tentative schedule, subject to change.

Martinsville Speedway PR