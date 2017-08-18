Darlington Raceway to Offer Special "Total Eclipse Ticket Package" for Solar Eclipse Day

As part of the festivities surrounding the Solar Eclipse, Darlington Raceway will offer a special Total Eclipse Weekend ticket package for the day of the big event.

From midnight on Sunday, Aug. 20 until midnight on Monday, Aug. 21, the Total Eclipse Weekend Package will consist of a ticket for both days of on-track activity on Sept. 2-3 at Darlington Raceway, which includes the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 and NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 races.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com (Total Eclipse Package) or by calling 866-459-7223. This offer is available for the 24-hour period on August 21, while supplies last.

Fans can purchase the package for as low as $50. Fans may also bring an empty Monster Energy can to the track for Free Can Friday on Sept. 1 and receive free admission to practice sessions for both series.

“South Carolina and Darlington Raceway will be one of the most impacted areas for the eclipse on Monday, August 21. Since this is a potentially once-in-a-lifetime experience for many, we thought it would be fun to offer a “lights out” ticket package for our Labor Day weekend to celebrate this special natural occurrence that will happen on Monday,” track President Kerry Tharp said.

The solar eclipse is scheduled to take place on Aug. 21 with South Carolina being one of the few states to have complete totality of the moon eclipsing the sun. The sun will be eclipsed at 99.1 percent at Darlington Raceway around approximately 2:45 p.m. ET.

In all, nearly 95 million people in South Carolina will be in the direct line of 100 percent totality, which includes major cities such as Columbia, Greenville/Spartanburg and Charleston.

