Kevin Harvick to Appear at Budweiser Roll-Bar Prior to Can-Am 500 at Phoenix

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series star and series-wins leader at Phoenix Raceway Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Busch Beer Ford, is scheduled to appear at the Budweiser ROLL-BAR for a moderated question and answer session before the Can-Am 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The Budweiser ROLL-BAR, located on the west side of the track behind the Bobby Allison Grandstands, features the best in live entertainment each day throughout the entire Can-Am 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at Phoenix Raceway, as well as appearances by some of NASCAR’s top personalities.

In March 2016, Harvick clinched the closest win in the track’s 53-year history by holding off Carl Edwards by 0.010 of a second. Overall, Harvick is a 13-time winner in Phoenix, with eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins, four victories in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and one race win in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Harvick’s eight wins on the oval at Phoenix Raceway are the most in NASCAR’s elite series at the facility, and the most ever at the track across all competitions, trailing only Ken Schrader, who won 15 races across four series at Phoenix Raceway. Harvick also became the first driver to sweep both Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at Phoenix when he did so in 2006.

Single-day tickets to the Budweiser ROLL-BAR are available for $129 on Saturday, Nov. 11 and for $169 on Sunday, Nov. 12. The additional purchase of a grandstand ticket is still required for track admission.

Tickets to all events throughout the Can-Am 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Phoenix Raceway are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office.

PIR PR