TMS Offering $88 AAA Texas 500 Ticket Package with T-Shirt

Texas Motor Speedway will commemorate Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s first career NASCAR Cup and XFINITY victories with a special "Dale Of A Deal" ticket package for the AAA Texas 500 on Sunday, Nov. 5, as his final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and career comes to a close.

Texas Motor Speedway, the home of Earnhardt Jr.'s first Cup win in 2000 and XFINITY Series victory two years prior, is offering a free, exclusively-produced t-shirt commemorating those triumphs along with a ticket to the AAA Texas 500 to witness his final Cup race at the 1.5-mile oval for only $88.

The "Dale Of A Deal" package consists of a $99 frontstretch grandstand ticket in addition to the free charcoal-colored t-shirt emblazoned with Earnhardt Jr. celebrating both victories in Texas Motor Speedway's Victory Lane on the front. The special design, which also includes the "JR Nation Appreci88ion Tour" logo, will only be available through this package and not sold individually.

The combo package retails for $120, but this special offer provides a savings of more than 25 percent.

The Earnhardt Jr. t-shirt ticket package will go on sale beginning at 9 a.m. CT Friday. There is no maximum number of tickets per purchaser, but t-shirt quantities are limited and are available while supplies last.

The AAA Texas 500 highlights a NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Texas Motor Speedway that also includes the Longhorn 350 Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, Nov. 3, and O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 XFINITY Series race on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Tickets are available by calling the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500 or by visiting www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

TMS PR