When the green flag drops at Darlington Raceway on Labor Day weekend, drivers could earn their “green stripe” on turn 4 at the track Too Tough to Tame.

Turn 4 will be painted green as a reminder to be kind to the environment. And Darlington Raceway is doing just that by using 100 percent Green Power for the electrical needs of the NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500. Green Power for race weekend is distributed by Pee Dee Electric Cooperative and generated by state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

To help celebrate Green Power at Darlington Raceway, fans can sign up to win three laps in a pace car on Sunday, Sept. 3, at www.DarlingtonGreenStripe.com.

“We are proud to say that our Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 race weekend will be 100 percent powered by green energy thanks to Pee Dee Electric Cooperative and Santee Cooper,” said track President Kerry Tharp. “Darlington Raceway takes great pride in being a facility that is powered by renewable energy. We appreciate our strong relationship with our electric providers and look forward putting on a great race weekend for our fans.”

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative has earned its “green stripe” by being a longtime champion of Green Power. Jeff Singletary, Pee Dee Electric Cooperative vice president of marketing, said, “Pee Dee Electric Cooperative is always proud to partner with Santee Cooper and the Darlington Raceway in bringing this Green Power event to the area. This year we’re doing something new, painting a green stripe on the 4th turn, so as to remind people to be kind to our planet. We are big supporters of clean, renewable energy and extremely pleased to host this event once again.”

Santee Cooper has 28 megawatts of clean, renewable Green Power from sources including six landfill methane gas generating stations, six solar arrays and one wind turbine. Green Power is Green-e Energy certified and meets the environmental and consumer protection standards set forth by the non-profit Center for Resource Solutions. Learn more at www.green-e.org . In fact, Santee Cooper is the only utility generating Green Power in South Carolina that is on the state’s electric grid, and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative promotes Green Power sales to its 30,000 members.

“Innovative partnerships like this one allow us to continue to expand Green Power throughout the state,” said Santee Cooper President and CEO Lonnie Carter. “Darlington Raceway and Pee Dee Electric go the extra mile for their commitment to Green Power and environmental stewardship, and we thank them for their commitment.”

Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is now The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tickets are on sale now by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com. Children 12 and under can get in free to Saturday’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

You can keep up with all of the latest news from Darlington Raceway at DarlingtonRaceway.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DarlingtonRaceway and on Twitter at Twitter.com/TooToughToTame. Fans are encouraged to post their Bojangles’ Southern 500 stories and memories at #TraditionContinues, #BojanglesSo500 and #SportClips200.

Incorporated in 1939, Pee Dee Electric Cooperative serves parts of six counties in northeastern South Carolina. The 30,000-plus members of the electric distribution co-op live in Darlington, Marion, Florence, Lee, Dillon and Chesterfield counties. For more information, visit www.peedeeelectric.com

Santee Cooper is South Carolina’s largest power provider, largest Green Power generator and the ultimate source of electricity for 2 million people across the state. Through its low-cost, reliable and environmentally responsible electricity and water services, and through innovative partnerships and initiatives that attract and retain industry and jobs, Santee Cooper powers South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.santeecooper.com.

Darlington Raceway Pr