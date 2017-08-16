Darlington Raceway to Honor Dale Earnhardt Sr, Dale Jr. with Dedication of Turn 3 Suite Towers

In celebrating the legacy of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and honoring Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his final NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 start, Darlington Raceway is dedicating its Turn 3 suite towers in their names, respectively.

Earnhardt Towers will feature an assortment of graphics that depict memorable moments of Earnhardt Sr. and Earnhardt Jr., featured on the backside of each tower. The Earnhardt Towers name will also be proudly displayed on the front of the towers facing the track.

Earnhardt Towers will join a great tradition of historical names that the Lady in Black has given to its facilities, including:

Brasington Tower Grandstands (Turn 1) – named after Darlington Raceway’s founder and first president Harold Brasington

Colvin Grandstands (backstretch) – named after Bob Colvin, Darlington Raceway’s president from 1952-67

Tyler Tower Grandstands – named after W.D. “Red” Tyler, Darlington Raceway’s president from 1982-89

Jim H. Hunter Media Center – named after Jim Hunter, Darlington Raceway’s president from 1993-01

Pearson Tower Grandstands – named after David Pearson, NASCAR Hall of Famer and Darlington Raceway’s all-time wins leader (10) in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Cale Yarborough Garage – Darlington’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage is named after the Timmonsville, S.C., native, who holds five victories in the famed Bojangles’ Southern 500

“Darlington Raceway is fortunate to have many of the sport’s legends honored throughout our property,” said track president Kerry Tharp. “We felt that it was fitting to honor Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. for their positive impact on the sport and on the track Too Tough To Tame. Earnhardt Towers will forever celebrate and recognize their achievements and be a lasting landmark at our tradition-rich facility.”

As part of the dedication, Darlington Raceway will be holding a special ceremony on Friday morning of race weekend (Sept. 1), featuring track president Kerry Tharp and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner of JR Motorsports and daughter of Earnhardt Sr.

The towers will be dedicated just before cars hit the track for NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 and Bojangles’ Southern 500 practice sessions, which are free to the public if fans bring an empty Monster Energy can to the track as part of its Free Can Friday initiative (http://www.darlingtonraceway.com/Articles/2017/08/Monster.aspx).

Earnhardt Sr. held Darlington Raceway in high regard and always cherished a victory at the track Too Tough To Tame. His nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins at Darlington rank second all-time (David Pearson had 10 wins). He won races at the Lady in Black in 1982, 1986, 1987 (2), 1989, 1990 (2), 1993 and 1994. He also won three NASCAR XFINITY Series races at the track (1986, 1987 and 1991).

Earnhardt Jr. will be racing in his final Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sunday, Sept. 3 (6 p.m. ET, live on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM). He has four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes at the track in 21 career starts. He has been a loyal supporter of the track’s award-winning throwback campaign, which honors the history and heritage of the sport.

