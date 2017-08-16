Auto Club Speedway's Luxury Suite Re-Branded to Busch Lounge

Located at the entrance of Pit Road at Turn 4, the Budweiser Lounge has been re-branded to Busch Lounge where fans can enjoy the race in style in luxury suites with viewing locations and exclusive amenities during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 race weekend at Auto Club Speedway – March 17-18, 2018.

“We have a long-standing partnership with Anheuser-Busch and are thrilled to have Busch on board to continue the tradition of providing our fans a festive atmosphere and destination during NASCAR weekend,” said Dave Allen, President of Auto Club Speedway. “Fans will notice the new signage and the iconic Busch blue-color scheme through the lounge.”

The Busch Lounge is within footsteps of pit road treating fans to two-days of racing action, all-inclusive food and beverage offerings including Garage and Pit Lane access. Plus, Busch Lounge ticket holders can slide down a 40-foot curly-q slide to an exclusive patio and bar area right along pit road.

Busch Lounge Experience:

Two-Day Access – NXS 300 Race on Saturday (3/17) and Auto Club 400 Sunday (3/18)

Cold garage access - Get close to your favorite drivers with access to the NASCAR Garage area – must be 18 and over

Access to the Climate-controlled Busch Lounge luxury suites

Access to rooftop viewing area and patio with bar area

Price includes beer and wine

All-inclusive food and beverage menu

Pit Lane access - Check out pit row and driver introductions

Victory Lane access - Celebrate with the race winner with your Gatorade Victory Lane pass

Race Scanner - Listen to your favorite drivers strategize with their crew chiefs with a free scanner rental

Preferred VIP infield parking

Closed Circuit TVs

The Victory Lane Slide

Cash bar - mixed drinks available

Plus so much more!

In addition to the all-inclusive lounge, Busch has another fan experience in the Fan Zone called the Busch Block Party during race weekend with a driver appearance, food and beverage offerings and other perks.

To renew NASCAR Auto Club 400 tickets and VIP experiences such as Busch Lounge or Busch Block Party, go to www.autoclubspeedway.com/renewals or call 800-944-7223 (RACE).

