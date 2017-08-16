Homestead-Miami Speedway is bringing the party to Outback Steakhouse in Davie this Saturday night. NASCAR fans of all ages will have the opportunity to unite at the restaurant to watch the best drivers in the world compete on one of the most iconic tracks in the country – the half-mile oval of Bristol Motor Speedway. The Outback Steakhouse is located at 2725 University Drive in Davie.

With just three races remaining in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season, only three of the 16 playoff spots are still up for grabs, meaning the intensity will be at an all-time high. Not only does the prospect of the playoffs being right around the corner raise the stakes, but it will all take place amid the excitement and unpredictability of short-track racing.

Homestead-Miami Speedway will kick off the bash at 7:00 p.m. with racing fans playing head-to-head in competitive games of cornhole before convening in the dedicated “NASCAR Section” to enjoy food and drink specials. Fans can participate in “Track Trivia” and fun raffles for a chance to win great prizes, including tickets to Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Ford Championship Weekend, a Kevin Harvick diecast car as well as a Kevin Harvick autographed program. When the race commences at 7:30 p.m., fans will be cheering on their favorite drivers as they vie for coveted position around the venerable oval of Bristol.

Fans who can’t get enough of the frenzy-filled racing following the watch party on Saturday night, can satisfy their craving with more NASCAR action during Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Ford Championship Weekend will begin on Friday, November 17 with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship race, the Ford EcoBoost 200. The following day the NASCAR XFINITY Series will hold its championship finale, the Ford EcoBoost 300. Monster Energy Series drivers will then battle in the Ford EcoBoost 400 championship race on Sunday, November 19.

A special Outback Steakhouse ticket package is available for purchase to Ford Championship Weekend. The package, which includes a ticket to the Ford EcoBoost 400 and a $25 gift card to Outback Steakhouse, can be purchased by visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway. com/Outback. Tickets to Ford Championship Weekend are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or (305) 230-5255.

