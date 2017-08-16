Racing, Fireworks, Birthday Cake To Mark South Boston’s 60th Anniversary Celebration On August 26

Regardless of who parks in victory lane, Saturday, August 26 is guaranteed to be a huge party at South Boston Speedway. Actually, it’s South Boston Speedway’s 60th birthday party.

Sixty years ago this month, South Boston Speedway opened its gates for the first time. When the gates open August 26, the track will celebrate its milestone anniversary in a big way.

While racing will be the main focus of the Italian Delight Family Restaurant presents Frutopia Not Just Frozen Yogurt NASCAR Late Model Twin 60s, much of the night will be spent celebrating 60 years of racing.

“It’s the perfect weekend to mark such a big anniversary,” said Cathy Rice, South Boston Speedway’s general manager. “It will be almost 60 years to the day that the track opened for the first time. We’ve got some really big things happening that night to help fans and competitors alike remember and celebrate those 60 years.”

The evening will end with a spectacular fireworks display presented by Italian Delight Family Restaurant and the rest of the evening will be filled with things marking the track’s 60th anniversary.

The twin Late Model races scheduled for the night have been set at 60 laps each and the Limited Sportsman division race will be 60 laps to highlight the occasion. The concession stands will be in a celebratory mood also, offering the world-famous South Boston Speedway bologna burger, an order of fries and a soft drink for $6.

There will be vintage race cars on display, of course dating back to 1957, the year the track opened.

And what’s a birthday celebration without cake and balloons? There will be two huge cakes behind the main grandstands with drivers cutting the cake and serving it to fans after qualifying. Also, all children will receive a balloon when they enter the gates.

The racing lineup for the Italian Delight Family Restaurant presents Frutopia Not Just Frozen Yogurt NASCAR Late Model Twin 60s. There will also be a 60-lap Limited Division race, a 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock race, a 15-lap Budweiser Hornets race and a 25-lap race for the Southern Ground Pounders.

SBS PR