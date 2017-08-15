Season Finale this Saturday at Bowman Gray

It all comes down to Saturday night. The 2017 season concludes with the Carolina Farm Credit 150 Season Finale – and all the champions will be crowned in one final night of all-out action.



At the end of the season, it’s not surprising that the points battle in the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series has come down to Burt Myers of Walnut Cove and Tim Brown of Tobaccoville vying for the crown.



Tim Brown emerged victorious in 2015, claiming the title despite a strong showing from Myers. Last season, the roles were reversed: Burt Myers left with the championship while Brown had the most wins, most poles, and most laps led.



However, Brown has run into a string of bad luck in 2017. He’s had a season that most would envy, but Brown’s high expectations for himself have left him disappointed. Myers enters Saturday night with a 79 point lead - meaning he only needs to finish in the top 20 to take the 2017 crown.



Derek Stoltz of Walkertown and John Holleman of Winston-Salem started off the season deadlocked in a tie for the points lead in the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series. But disaster struck for Holleman on a Double Points night as he fought for the lead and spun. Holleman dropped back to fourth in the points. Over the next few weeks, Stoltz built his points total to 55 points over Holleman.



But after the fourth of July break, Holleman came back with a vengeance. He’s added win after win - giving him a total of eight victories this season. And an unfortunate early-race collision on August 5 dropped Stoltz back even further



Heading into Saturday, Stoltz leads Holleman by 27 points. Holleman would need to finish seven positions ahead of Stoltz to take home the title



The Q104.1 New Country Street Stock Series points race has been a wild roller-coaster ride. Rookie Amber Lynn of Walkertown spent much of the season on the top of the points ladder, but horrible luck on a Double Points night dropped her down to second. Brian Wall of Winston-Salem moved up to the points lead in her place.



Now with Brian Wall encountering his own bad luck, he drops down to third. Jake Creed of Dobson and Jeremy Warren of Winston-Salem take over the points lead - each tied for the top spot.



Either Creed or Warren would need to finish in front of the other to win the championship. Of course you can’t forget Brian Wall, who is only eight points behind. With tonight awarding double points, that’s only two positions. And not to be counted out, Amber Lynn trails by 38 points and could take the title by finishing 10 positions ahead of Creed and Warren and 8 positions ahead of Brian Wall.



Chase Hunt of Lexington has dominated the Law Offices of John Barrow Stadium Stock Series points standings so far in 2017. He started off taking the checkered in the very first race of the season, and he’s never looked back. Shane Southard of Yadkinville, Wesley Thompson of Advance, and Chris Allison of Mocksville have done well enough to tie him for the points lead, but no one has been able to bump Hunt further down the rankings.



Entering last event, Wesley Thompson was a mere two points under Hunt. But mechanical issues gave Thompson a last place finish, opening the door for A.J. Sanders of Mocksville to take over second.



Hunt starts Saturday’s race 14 points ahead of Sanders. Sanders would need to finish four positions ahead of Hunt to overtake him for the title. Thompson is a mere four points behind Sanders - leading to an incredibly tight points race that will be one to watch!



Be sure to be at the Madhouse this Saturday night as the points races conclude with the climactic finale to the 2017 racing season. The Modifieds battle in the Carolina Farm Credit 150, and there’s one final race on the schedule for the Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock Divisions.



Gates open at 6:00 for practice, and the first race begins at 8:00 PM – this Saturday night. Ticket prices, directions, and more information can be found online at www.bowmangrayracing.com or by calling (336) 723-1819.



BGS Racing PR