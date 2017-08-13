Mahoning Valley speedway returns to action August 19 with five classes of stock cars + Kids Carnival

After taking a scheduled weekend off, Mahoning Valley Speedway will be back in action this coming Saturday evening, August 19 at 7:00 pm with a five division program which will include Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks. The Dirt Mods have the night off.



All of the aforementioned classes will compete in a regular set of heat and feature events.



It will also be Kids Carnival Night. Mahoning Valley Speedway Special Events Coordinator Karen Bortz has put together a fun-filled evening for the younger set with a carnival theme atmosphere.



There is an assortment of games on tap, a meet and greet with Paw Patrol plus Chase & Minion from Country Junction Event Center. Additionally there will be face painting, a sand art table, bounce house, dunk tank and photo booth. A special appearance by Buster the Clown caps off the affair.



A special thanks to the great sponsors for making the Kids Carnival Night possible including Country Junction Event Center, Lehighton Ford, Great Clips with Christen Strohl and Nikki Althouse, Tito Juice Slushies’ and Steve Tito, Sand Art Table courtesy of drivers Jamie Smith and Jeremy Miller, Scruffy To Fluffy Paw Spa, Subway, Texas Roadhouse of Trexlertown, Randy Schaffer Signs, Broadway Speed Shop and Crazy Train Racing.



The committee of volunteers are to be commended for the tireless hours in helping to organize the event.



Front gates opens at 5:00 pm which will the start of the Kids Carnival activities. Heat racing begins at 7:00 pm. There will be early paid practice for anyone interested starting at 1:30 pm and runs until 4:30. Regular warmups will take place from 5:30 to 6:30. Pit gates open at 12:30. Driver registration will be from 4:00 – 5:15.



Adult general admission is $14, $2.00 off admission price for students, seniors 65 + and active Military. Children 10 and under are FREE.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway.



MVS PR