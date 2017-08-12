Official Announcement Regarding Tonight's Racing at Langley Speedway

Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway regrets to inform that tonight’s race action has been cancelled due to declining weather conditions forecasted for the area. We would like to thank tonight’s race sponsors, Thomas Nelson Community College and Pomoco Nissan in being a huge part of what would have been a a great night of racing.

But will get right back at it again next weekend, August 19th with action starting at 7pm. Will have back the Taylor Waste Services Late Models, Pepsi Grand Stocks, Old Skool Video Games Super Streets with action from the Harris Truck & Auto Super Trucks. Also our Trip Anderson Realtor Winged Champ Karts and Bojangles Enduros will all return to the track as championship points battles heats up in each of our respected race divisions, (divisions and race schedule is subject to change). Don’t miss it friends as we hope to see you here, next weekend at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway.

Langley Speedway PR