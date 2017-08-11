Countdown to Lee Fields Classic Is On!

In what has become one of the most anticipated events in short track racing, fans and drivers are on a final countdown to the 18th Annual Lee Fields Classic at Mobile International Speedway presented by Mobile Sports Authority, Saturday August 19th, 2017.

Over the years the Lee Field classic has grown to a Herculean battle for one of the most unique trophies in all of Motorsports, a Lee Fields Championship Wrestling Belt!

Before Lee Fields purchased the racetrack, Fields was a Championship Wrestler turned World Class Wrestling Promoter. If you lived along the Gulf Coast in the Fifties, Sixties and Seventies Fields made wrestling a must see event!

Picture: Lee Fields with his brothers Don & Bobby at Hartwell Field in 1959.

As Fields wrestling days were winding down he and his wife Ida purchased the Speedway in 1972. With some help from his stars of squared circle, like "Cowboy" Bob Kelly, who quickly became racecar drivers, the show was on.

Since Fields left us in 2000 the racetrack who owes so much created a star studded night of action to salute the Godfather of Racing on the Gulf Coast.

Five Divisions of Cars will take to the high banks of Mobile International Speedway on the 19th, Pure Stocks, Sportsman Pro-Trucks, for the first time Outlaw Stocks all to be capped off with the return of the Southern Super Series Super Late Models!

The Southern Super Series will return for the second time in 2016 in a rare 150 lap feature event to settle bragging rights and who will become the new owner of the Lee Field Championship Belt.

Over the last 18 years MIS and the Lee Fields classic have helped launch the careers of Chase Elliott, Cale Gale, Grant Enfinger, Johanna Long and Thomas "Moose" Praytor to the next level.

Will another young driver be set on a path to the big time racing? Like last year's Champion Garret Jones? Or will one of the late model veterans take home the belt?

Former winner Bubba Pollard (Lee Fields Champion-2009, 10, 11, 12 & 14) is expected along with Oklahoma's High Plains Drifter Donnie Wilson (2015 Champion). Don't forget late model ace Augie Grill looking will be trying to pick up his first Lee Fields Belt to add to his trophy collection.

Practice and the Hoosier Tire Pit Party kick off the weekends activities on Friday August 18th before teams get down to Business on Saturday . The Pits and Tech Station will open at 11:00 AM on Saturday followed by a busy day of drivers meetings, practices and qualifying for all Divisions. PreRace Festivities will start at 7:00 followed by Feature Racing for Pure Stocks, Sportsman, Lee Fields 150, Outlaw Stocks and Pro Trucks.