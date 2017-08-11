NASCAR LEgend Stewart Return to Host Annual Smoke Show Fantasy Camp

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart will make a return to stock-car racing at Texas Motor Speedway to take part in the "Smoke Show" Fantasy Camp set for Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Stewart, who retired from NASCAR competition last year, returns to the track as the host of the "Smoke Show" Fantasy Camp benefitting the Texas Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities. A limited number of spots remain to take part in this unique experience that offers fans the chance to walk in the shoes of a Cup Series driver on race day and run 20 competitive laps on Texas Motor Speedway's 1.5-mile oval in a Team Texas Driving Experience stock car.

The experience reaches a pinnacle for campers when they receive a thrilling three-lap ride-along with Stewart in a Team Texas two-seater stock car.

Various packages are available for the "Smoke Show," beginning at $6,000. The camp includes the following:

Personalized locker and "Smoke Show" firesuit

"Smoke Show" Fantasy Camp memorabilia

Drivers' meeting and Q&A with Stewart

Pre-race driver introductions on stage

Two 10-lap competitive sessions in a Team Texas stock car with personalized instruction from Stewart and a video keepsake of your drive

A Victory Lane celebration where you will join Stewart, along with the AAA Texas 500 trophy, while wearing a winner's felt cowboy hat and firing off the pistols just like the NASCAR Cup winners do at Texas Motor Speedway

A three-lap ride-along experience with Stewart

Live auction featuring Stewart memorabilia and other NASCAR experiences

This year marks the 10th edition of the "Smoke Show" at Texas Motor Speedway. The event has become the largest fundraiser for the Texas Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities, raising more than $1.6 million since the event debuted in 2009.

To purchase your spot for the "Smoke Show" Fantasy Camp or for additional information, visit www.scctexas.org or contact Speedway Children's Charities at (817) 215-8421

TMS PR