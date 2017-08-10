Martinsville Speedway Welcomes Back Texas Roadhouse

For the second year in a row, Texas Roadhouse will join Alpha Energy Solutions to the sponsor the Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway on October 28.

“We are excited to welcome back Texas Roadhouse to Martinsville Speedway in 2017,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “Through Alpha Energy Solutions, Texas Roadhouse sees the value in Martinsville Speedway and the exposure it brings.”

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, with more than 500 locations in 49 states and 6 countries, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993. The family-friendly restaurant is famous for hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, fresh-baked bread, and its lively atmosphere.

As an added bonus, when fans purchase a ticket to the race will get more than just a day at the speedway.

“Texas Roadhouse is proud to partner with Martinsville Speedway once again this fall for the Texas Roadhouse 200 race presented by Alpha Energy Solutions,” Texas Roadhouse Manager of Strategic Partnerships Tyler Durham said. “As an added value this year each ticket will feature a Free Cactus Blossom or Fried Pickle appetizer coupon valid at any Texas Roadhouse location nationwide.”

Alpha Energy Solutions representatives are looking forward to once again partnering with Martinsville Speedway and Texas Roadhouse.

"Martinsville is known for its exciting racing action, and Texas Roadhouse is known for being the nation's best family-friendly restaurant with amazing food,” Alpha Energy Solutions Digital Initiatives Director Jason Buckley said. “Alpha Energy Solutions has enjoyed our great partnership with both, and we are excited for the October 28th Texas Roadhouse 200 Presented by Alpha Energy Solutions."

The Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions is the first race in the second round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs. Last year, Johnny Sauter won the race, on his way to winning the series championship.

Kids 12-and-under are admitted free to the Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions.

Adult tickets to the race are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR