LVMS to host second annual ‘350 Fest’ before NASCAR truck race on Sept. 30

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be the place to be on Saturday, Sept. 30.



For the second consecutive year, LVMS will host “350 Fest,” a free daylong festival for race fans of all ages, in its spacious Fan Engagement Area before the night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff race. A kids zone, the third annual LVMS Show & Shine Car Show presented by Star Nursery to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities and a NASCAR driver autograph session are just a few of the highlights of the day’s lineup.



A beer garden, food trucks, pet adoptions by The Animal Foundation, vendor booths, giveaways and entertainment also will be part of the festivities.



Fans can enjoy 350 Fest from noon to 4 p.m. Pacific Time, and later that evening watch as the NCWTS’ biggest stars take to the 1.5-mile superspeedway for the 21st running of the 146-lap race. Children 12 and under will receive free admission to the race with a ticketed adult.



The kids zone will have inflatable rides, a bounce house, face painters, balloon artists and more. Hundreds of hot rods are expected for the Show & Shine, and winners will be crowned in a number of categories, including a kids’ choice. The car show winners will have the opportunity to drive their vehicles on the speedway for a victory lap before the evening’s race, and anyone wishing to register for the car show can do so online via this link.



The green flag for the NCWTS race – one of the Round of 8 races in the Truck Series Chase – drops at 5 p.m., and the 146-lap event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1. The track’s wildly popular Neon Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. and is free to all attendees, and practice sessions run from 8:30-9:25 a.m. and 10-10:55 a.m. In addition, the driver autograph session will take place from 1-2 p.m. in the Fan Engagement Area, and qualifying begins at 3:10 p.m.



For race tickets, call 1-800-644-4444 or log on to LVMS.com.



LVMS PR