McCarty Hopes To Prove Sellers’ Lead Not Insurmountable

Bobby McCarty knows he has an uphill battle to catch Peyton Sellers in the 2017 points battle at South Boston Speedway. Sellers knows he has to remain focused to fend off McCarty.

And they both plan business as usual in the remaining five Late Model Stock races this season. That business begins Saturday night with twin 75-lappers, part of more than 300 laps of racing. Also on the card is a 150-lap race for the PASS South Super Late Model Series and a 15-lap Budweiser Hornets race.

Sellers has more than a 60-point lead over the second-place McCarty going into Saturday night’s races. The two have three wins apiece this year. Sellers has eight top 5 finishes, McCarty has 6. Both have finished out of the top 10 only twice.

McCarty has been on a hot streak of late. In his last four South Boston starts he’s posted a win, two seconds and a sixth. During that stretch, he also won the Hampton Heat at Langley Speedway, part of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series.

Sellers was solid during that period with a win, a second and a fifth at South Boston, but recorded an 11th in his last outing.

“We are in a position to race hard the rest of the year,” said Sellers, former South Boston track champion and NASCAR Whelen All-American national champion. “Bobby is on his game right now and we are both running strong each week. We have a shot at the state points (championship) and we just need to win races. The points will fall how they are supposed to.”

Sellers is second in the Virginia state points, trailing Philip Morris.

McCarty knows his hot streak will have to get hotter and Sellers will have to run into trouble down the stretch if he hopes to close the points gap. He said all he can do is tighten his belts and race hard.

“I don’t know if we can catch him. He’s built a good lead on us, but we are only focused on winning,” said McCarty. “We will do what we’ve been doing all year and that is going after wins. If somehow we catch him, that’s great. But if we don’t we don’t. We’re looking for wins.”

Saturday night’s race are $10 each and can be purchased by calling 5 p.m. Friday . Adult general admission tickets will be $15 the day of the race. Youth ages 7-12 will be admitted for $5 while kids six and under will be admitted free with a paying adult. Advance adult general admission tickets fornight’s race are $10 each and can be purchased by calling 877.440.1540 until. Adult general admission tickets will be $15 the day of the race. Youth ages 7-12 will be admitted for $5 while kids six and under will be admitted free with a paying adult.

There will be an on-track autograph session prior to the race.

The track will be hosting a canned food drive Saturday night and anyone bringing five cans of food will receive $5 off an adult race-day ticket.

SBS PR