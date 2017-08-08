Jason Myers Claims $12,000 at Bowman Gray

$12,000 was on the line Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium. And while it was a crazy roller-coaster ride, Jason Myers got there in the end and took home the money.



The 100-lappers in the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series offer the competitors a chance to win a huge award through the Fans’ Challenge. The top four qualifiers have the option of drawing for position with the rest of the field or taking on the Fans’ Challenge.



Those who accept the challenge will drop to the rear for the start of the race. If any of them battle back to a top-four finish, they will split the Fans’ Challenge prize pool.



Each of the five 100-lappers adds $3,000 to the prize pool. Any unclaimed money rolls over to the next 100-lap race. Burt Myers grabbed $3,000 in the first 100-lapper of the season. But the money had gone unclaimed since then, adding up to a massive $12,000 prize pool – the largest the prize pool had ever grown to.



Every driver that hopped into a Modified car was hoping to make a dash for the $12,000. But the first step was to qualify in the top four.



Burt Myers, Jason Myers, Brandon Ward, and John Smith were the fastest. It wasn’t a surprise that Jason Myers, Ward, and Smith would take on the challenge – neither of them has anything to lose in the points race.



It wasn’t such a sure bet for points leader Burt Myers. But he took the chance anyway and decided to start in the rear.



Ward encountered some early mechanical troubles and was out of the running to make a top four finish.



Meanwhile, Burt Myers was charging his way through the field and managed to make it to the top-four slightly past the halfway point of the race. However, John Smith wanted to break into the top four himself, bumping Myers out of the way and taking over fourth.



The double-file restarts were challenging for Myers, and he began to fall back. Jason Myers then made his way up to fourth, with Smith moving up to third. When the checkered flag waved, it appeared that Jason Myers would split the prize money with John Smith – each driver receiving $6,000.



But post-race technical inspection shook the field as Smith was disqualified. NASCAR Officials performed extensive inspection on the car of Danny Bohn as well. Were Bohn to be disqualified, Burt Myers would move into the top four and split the prize money with his brother.



After the dust cleared in Bohn’s inspection, he was determined to be legal and his victory was confirmed. The Bohn team was celebrating – along with the team of Jason Myers. Jason was the only competitor to complete the Fans’ Challenge, making him the sole recipient of the $12,000.



BGS Racing PR