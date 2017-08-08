Bohn’s Car Found Legal at Bowman Gray

Following extensive post-race technical inspections, Danny Bohn has been confirmed as the winner of Saturday’s 100-lapper at Bowman Gray Stadium.



At the conclusion of Saturday’s race for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series, the number 65 car of Danny Bohn was inspected by NASCAR Officials. Due to the impact the decision would have and also to the incredibly precise nature of the technical infraction, additional detailed inspection was performed today at the NASAR R&D center in Concord in front of NASCAR Officials.



The results from today’s inspection confirm that Bohn’s car was in accordance with NASCAR rules.



Had Bohn failed the inspection, Jason Myers and Burt Myers would both have top-four finishes, giving them each $6,000 from the Fans’ Challenge prize pool. With Bohn being found legal, Burt Myers has a fifth place finish. Jason Myers is now the only competitor to successfully complete the Fans’ Challenge from Saturday, awarding him the $12,000 prize pool.



BGS PR