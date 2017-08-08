Kurt Busch Visits Chicago to Promote the Tales of The Turtles 400

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch will visit Chicago on Monday, Aug. 14, to promote the Tales of the Turtles 400 NASCAR Cup Series race Sept. 17 at Chicagoland Speedway.

As part of Busch’s time in The Windy City, he will take part in a meet-and-greet at Sluggers World Class Sports Bar located at 3540 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657 from 4:15 – 5:15 p.m. before going to the Chicago Cubs game that evening to partake in pre-game festivities at Wrigley Field.

“I’m a big Chicago Cubs fan and the opportunity to be on the field before the game on Aug. 14 is going to be awesome,” Busch said. “I get to meld racing with baseball, and we’re going to have some race fans from Chicagoland Speedway with us before the game at Sluggers World Class Sports Bar. We’ll have plenty of Monster Energy for everyone, which guarantees it’ll be a good time.”

At Sluggers World Class Sports Bar, members of Busch’s No. 41 Monster Energy/Haas Automation crew will be onsite to assist fans in a pit crew challenge where any spectator can test their tire-changing skills.

Busch, a die-hard Cubs fan, visited the Cubs’ spring training facility in Mesa, Arizona, earlier this year and took part in batting practice and other drills with the team.

“It’s a special year for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, and we are happy to kick off our road to the playoffs with Kurt’s visit to Wrigley Field,” said Chicagoland Speedway President Scott Paddock. “This is a great opportunity to bring this year’s Daytona 500 Champion to the World Champion Chicago Cubs before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs kick off at Chicagoland Speedway on September 17.”

Busch, who won this year’s Daytona 500, will extend his stay in Chicago as his Stewart-Haas Racing team takes part in an organizational test at Chicagoland Speedway Aug. 15-16 along with other NASCAR teams.

For just a $10 donation to R.A.C.E., a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation and a 501c3 charitable entity, spectators can take in the sights and sounds of stock car racing from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. A donation of only $5 will be required for youth ages 12 and under. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Tales of the Turtles 400 can still watch their favorite drivers participate in the organizational test free of charge.

