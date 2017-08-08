Eighth annual Monster Miles for a Cause set for Saturday, Oct. 21 at Dover

Several non-profit organizations and community groups will raise awareness and funds at Dover International Speedway this fall as the Monster Mile again hosts the eighth annual “Monster Miles for a Cause” on Saturday, Oct. 21. This year’s event is presented by Bayhealth.

The event is free and open to all non-profit groups as an opportunity for them to use the Speedway’s grounds on Oct. 21 to raise awareness and funds for their organizations. Regular meetings are coordinated where groups can work together to collaborate on event details.

“We are happy to be able to help these worthwhile organizations by hosting their events at the track on this special day in October,” said Mike Tatoian, president and CEO of Dover International Speedway. “In fact, we’d love to have more groups join us that day. Additional groups add to the fun for everyone, and the events give fans the chance to have some fun exploring the track on a non-race weekend.”

Among the activities currently scheduled are a full and half-marathon, a 5K and a one-mile fun walk all benefiting area causes. The events include:

Monster Mash Full and Half-Marathon: Begins at 7 a.m. Times can be used to qualify for the Boston Marathon. Almost 700 people participated last year, representing 40 states and six countries. Sign-in times, maps and more information can be found at www.monstermashmarathon.com. The event benefits the Wounded Warrior Project.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 5K: Begins at 9 a.m. Coordinated by Karen Ptak, a Dover International Speedway employee who began working for the cause after her son, Bobby Cutchin, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. For more information, visit www.races2run.com/events/all-4-one-5k/.

Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition (DBCC) 8th Annual One-Mile Fun Walk: This event begins at 10 a.m. Come join breast cancer survivors, friends, and families on a fun Halloween-themed walk, including a costume contest. For more information, visit debreastcancer.org/events.

Bayhealth, in its first year as a presenting sponsor, will have an informational display from 8 a.m. to noon. Grotto Pizza will be selling food, and NKS Distributors will have beer available for purchase. The Harris School of Business and Hollingsworth Riddleberger Insurance will also have displays, with more to come.

Non-profit organizations and community groups interested in participating or learning more about Monster Miles for a Cause are encouraged to contact Sarah Groome at (302) 883-6565 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Dover Motorsports PR