Speedway Children's Charities Ready for Bass Pro Shops Night Race Week

The Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) has numerous opportunities during the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race week that will both create amazing memories from the week, including a driver intro ride along with Dale Earnhardt Jr., but also make a difference raising money for children in need.



Some of SCC’s opportunities include the Bristol Ultimate Experiences Online Auction, Memorabilia Live Auction, Night Race 5K presented by Bojangles, Meade Tractor Cornhole Classic, NRA Shooting Stars Tournament, 20th annual Speedway Children’s Charities Golf Tournament presented by Baker’s Construction Services, Half-Mile Hot Laps driven by Seat Time Racing School, the Night Race 5K presented by Bojangles, the 50/50 Raffle presented by Grand Home Furnishings and Johnsonville Brats sales in the Midway.



“We have so many unique events that serve two purposes: to create a precious memory during race week and to help raise money for local children in the community,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities. “We invite everyone to come and be a part of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race festivities while also making a difference in the lives of those kids who need difference makers in their lives.”



The Bristol Ultimate Experiences Online Auction runs until Aug. 16. Auction items include the opportunity to ride with one of NASCAR’s superstars during driver introductions for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. Drivers on the auction block include Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Danica Patrick and more. Junior fans will have two chances to win as he will be competing in both the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and Food City 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series. In addition to the ride along, winners will also receive a Cold Pass for race day. Other prizes include the Bristol Motor Speedway All-Access Package and the Spotter for a Day package. For more information, visit www.sccauctions.com.



The Memorabilia Live Auction gives guests an opportunity to leave with one-of-a-kind items from top NASCAR drivers. The event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17 on the third floor of the O. Bruton Smith Building. A preview of the items will be held at 5 p.m. with bidding at 6 p.m. Items on the auction block will include autographed sheet metal and jackets, rides with the top names of NASCAR and much more.



The official Night Race 5K presented by Bojangles will also take place on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 8:30 p.m. Guests will be able to run on the legendary dragstrip of Thunder Valley, go for a lap around the Last Great Colosseum and finish inside for a roaring party to welcome the arrival of NASCAR driver haulers in the Transporter Parade. NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Blake Koch and crew chief Chris Rice will serve as the official race starters. Registration is $25 at www.bristol.speedwaycharities. org.



The Meade Tractor Cornhole Classic will take place Aug.18-19 in the Fan Engagement Area at BMS. Cost is $40 to enter per team. Guests can register at www.bristol.speedwaycharities. org or on site, pending open spaces. Qualifying will take place on Friday, Aug.18 at Noon and 3 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. and Noon. The Championship will be held Saturday at 3 p.m.



For guests who want to test their shooting accuracy against some of NASCAR’s rising stars will want to check out the NRA Shooting Stars Tournament. The event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Shooter’s Edge Indoor Range in Piney Flats, Tenn. Participants will be outfitted with a firearm and ammunition to shoot at 15 different targets all while interacting with the future stars of NASCAR. Drivers confirmed for this event include Joe and John Hunter Nemechek, Harrison Burton, Noah Gragson, Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger. Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. with a shotgun start at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is available online at www.bristol.speedwaycharities. org/events.



The 20th annual Speedway Children’s Charities Golf Tournament presented by Baker’s Construction Services will be held Monday, Aug 14. at Tri-Cities Golf Course in Blountville, Tenn. The day will begin at 10 a.m. with registration followed by lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at Noon. A team of four can play with a hole sponsorship for $750. For more information on partnerships or to sign up for the tournament, contact Betsy Holleman at 423-989-6975.



Guests who want to experience the thrill of top speeds around BMS should check out Half-Mile Hot Laps driven by Buck Baker’s Seat Time Racing School. Experiences will be set up on track from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. Check out www.SeatTimeRacingExperience. com for more information. A portion of the proceeds will benefit SCC.



The Red Bucket Brigade presented by Food City returns to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race for the second consecutive year. During the first caution or at the 50 lap mark, whichever comes first, volunteers will pass around red buckets in the grandstands. Fans are encouraged to donate their loose change into the buckets.



Guests attending the race weekend can also enter for the chance to win up to $100,000 by being a part of the 50/50 Raffle presented by Grand Home Furnishings. Tickets are $10 and are available at any SCC booth on Speedway property. The winning ticket will be drawn during the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.



Johnsonville Brats will be set up in the Midway selling brats and beverages on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19. SCC will receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale.

