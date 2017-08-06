Bohn Misses Money but Wins Big at Bowman Gray

Danny Bohn didn’t get what he came for at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday, but he didn’t mind taking the victory trophy anyway.



The 2017 Fans’ Challenge Award accumulated to a total prize pool of $12,000 for Saturday’s 100-lapper in the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series. To claim the money, a driver would need to qualify in the top four, elect to start in the rear, and then fight up to a top-four finish.



Danny Bohn of Huntersville, NC has taken the challenge before and opted to start in the rear. He made the trip to Bowman Gray Stadium a few weeks ago when the prize pool was set at $9,000 – and he came close to winning the money. So he was certainly one to watch on Saturday as he came ready to lay it on the line for $12,000.



Unfortunately for Bohn, he didn’t qualify in the top four – instead qualifying eighth. The fastest four were Burt Myers of Walnut Cove, Brandon Ward of Winston-Salem, Jason Myers of Walnut Cove, and John Smith of Mount Airy. And each driver decided to start in the rear in an attempt to take the $12,000 prize pool.



James Civali of Davidson drew the pole for his start, jumping out into an early lead. Civali held his own against the challenges from Chris Fleming of Mount Airy. But Bohn made his way through the field to try his hand at beating Civali from the outside during a double-file restart.



Bohn powered ahead of Civali when the green flag waved. “We kinda went at the same time there,” said Bohn about the pass. “I just got a better start. I cleared him – then the next restart, he jumped it.”



“I guess they’re mad at me because they said I ran him up the track, but I was in the dirt both times that we hit,” said Bohn. “There’s going to be contact. I don’t think any of it was dirty. We just touched – like I said, my left side was in the dirt so I don’t know where he wants me to go.”



Civali tried to reclaim the lead but Bohn held on to take the checkered. “We came here for the 12,000 but it didn’t work out that way,” said Bohn. “If we can’t get the money, one of those trophies is always nice.”



Meanwhile, the Fans’ Challenge competitors were feverishly trying to make their way through the field. John Smith battled up to third, with Jason Myers finishing fourth. The two would have split the $12,000 prize pool – but Smith was disqualified after failing post- race technical inspection.



In the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, Tommy Neal of Walkertown held on to take the checkered in the first 20-lapper. John Holleman of Winston-Salem fought forward to win in the second 20-lap race.



Steven Berrier of Germanton won the Q104.1 New Country Street Stock Series, with A.J. Sanders of Mocksville and Tyler Burke of Midway each winning in the Law Offices of John Barrow Stadium Stock Series.



BGS PR