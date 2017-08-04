Fan Appreciation Weekend Returns to Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway will once again host Fan Appreciation Weekend during its September NASCAR weekend. Members of the NASCAR industry are coming together to show their appreciation for some of the greatest fans in all of sports. Like last year, fans will be showered with praise and thanks in numerous different ways.

“NASCAR fans are some of the greatest in all of sports, and we are very appreciative of all they do,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Without the fans, there would be no NASCAR. That’s why teams, drivers, and sponsors are joining us in saying ‘Thanks Fans’ in September. We look forward to Fan Appreciation Weekend, and hope fans across the country and in Richmond feel our gratitude.”

For the second year of Fan Appreciation Weekend, fans will see some familiar items return with the addition of what is sure to be a new favorite. The 4-Wide Salute became the iconic moment of last year’s Fan Appreciation Weekend, and it will return in 2017. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will line up four-wide during the pace laps of the Federated Auto Parts 400. This nod to the fans is a crowd favorite and is the perfect way to kick off the race that will set the playoff field.

“The 4-Wide Salute was not only a hit with our fans, but the entire industry,” continued Bickmeier. “We received lots of feedback about how cool it was to either be in the grandstands for this moment or to be watching it on television. We knew then that we had to bring it back for this year’s Fan Appreciation Weekend. Seeing drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series line up four-wide during the pace laps is something that all fans need to see, and we’re happy to bring it to them.”

In addition to the 4-Wide Salute returning, the successful Fan Prizes program will be back for its second year. Fan Prizes offers fans the chance to win exclusive giveaways from Richmond, teams, drivers, and sponsors. From being an honorary pit crew member to a signed hat, Fan Prizes has all these opportunities to win and more. To register, fans can visit richmondraceway.com/fanprizes.

Many fans want to know what happens during the Driver/Crew Chief Meetings on race weekend. Richmond is now offering that very opportunity. In July, it was announced that fans will be invited to attend the Driver/Crew Chief Meetings for both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR XFINITY Series. The meetings will now take place in The Classic Amphitheater to allow more fans the chance to attend.

This move is part of Fan Appreciation Weekend, and one that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at race day. Fans who have purchased a Virginia529 College Savings 250 race ticket are invited to the NASCAR XFINITY Series Driver/Crew Chief Meeting on Friday, September 8. To attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Driver/Crew Chief Meeting on Saturday, September 9, fans must be a 2017 RICHMOND NATION member or renew their 2018 RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Package by August 31, 2017. For more information on the Driver/Crew Chief Meetings, please visit richmondraceway.com/driversmeeting.

NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway for two nights of racing “under the lights” on September 8-9. The fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, will see history on display as Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his final, career, two-race appearance as a driver.

The weekend gets started on Friday, September 8, with on-track practice for both series and the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Pole Qualifying for both weekend races. The action then dials up as the rising stars of tomorrow compete in the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m., the sport’s best take to the track for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race as NASCAR crowns its Regular Season Champion.

