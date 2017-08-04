Speedway Children's Charities Sucessful Laps for Charity to Have Encore Event on October 21

The Texas Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities will double the pleasure of its fan favorite "Laps For Charity" fundraiser as the organization will host "Laps For Charity II" on Saturday, Oct. 21.

"Laps For Charity," which gives fans the opportunity to take their personal vehicle around Texas Motor Speedway's newly repaved and re-profiled 1.5-mile oval while paced by the speedway's official Chevrolet SS pace car, has remained one of Speedway Children's Charities most popular fundraisers. Fans may begin pre-registering for "Laps For Charity II" beginning Friday, Aug. 4, at www.scctexas.org

The event, which will run from 5-10 p.m. CT, offers fans a chance to take their vehicle or motorcycle around Texas Motor Speedway for three laps and finish the experience with a trip to Sunoco Victory Lane for a commemorative individual photo.

The three-lap experience and photo is $40 with advance purchase or $50 the day of the event. Additional three-lap experiences may be purchased for a discounted rate of $30. A limited number of reservations are available for car clubs.

Proceeds from "Laps For Charity II" benefit Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter, which has distributed more than $10 million in funding to non-profit organizations in North Texas supporting children in need since the chapter was founded in 1997.

To purchase your "Laps For Charity II" passes or for more event information, visit www.scctexas.org or call Speedway Children's Charities-Texas at (817) 215-8421

TXSCC PR