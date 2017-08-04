Weather Forecast Forces Evergreen to Cancel Tour Type Modified Event

With storms forecasted for Friday, August 4, Evergreen Raceway has decided to cancel their American Rental Equipment Modified Series Event. Instead of taking a chance on the weather, the show is cancelled in its entirety. The next Tour type Modified event is slated for Friday, August 18 and because of this cancellation, track management has decided to increase the Modified purse for the next event. The purse increase will be posted during the upcoming week. Racing will resume on Friday, August 11 at Evergreen Raceway with the running of the Himmer Graphics Late Models, Barbush Automotive Street Stocks, Evan’s Roadhouse Four Cylinders, Legends and Bandoleros. The Street Stocks Street Stock feature winner will be compensated $800 for the victory. Grandstand admission for the event is just $8. Children 12 years of age and younger are admitted for free with a paying adult. The pit gates will swing open at 5:30 PM and the pit entrance fee is $35. Practice will kick off at 6:30 PM and heat races will begin at 8 PM. The grandstand gates will open at 6 PM.

Evergreen Raceway is located minutes from Hazleton, PA, in between routes 93 and 309. For more information regarding Evergreen Raceway, including the entire season schedule, directions and divisional payouts, please visit www.evergreenracewaypark.com and don’t forget to like their Facebook page as well.

Evergreen Raceway is proud to be associated with Fairway Motors, Harry’s U Pull It, Penn’s Peak Radio, Sponenberg’s Exhaust, Wheel’s Bar & Grill, CK Auto Service & Race Fab, Himmer Graphics, Evan’s Roadhouse, Bob’s Subs, American Rental Equipment, Barbush Automotive, Valve Tech Sales, Penn’s Peak, Printers Edge & RockAuto.com.

Evergreen Raceway PR