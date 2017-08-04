Evergreen Raceway to Raffle off Four Cylinder Racecar

Thanks to Ed Wildes of Mountaintop, PA, Evergreen Raceway will begin their racecar raffle this weekend. Wildes, who had top five finishes last season in both the regular Four Cylinder and Enduro divisions, came up with the fantastic idea.

“I decided to step back from racing a bit and having this raffle will be great for the track, plus give someone the opportunity to win an absolutely race ready car, that is very competitive.”

As Wildes stated, the #17 Volkswagen Beetle is race-ready and needs absolutely nothing!

Raffle tickets will go on sale this weekend for $20 each. The drawing will be held during intermission during the first on track event of September, and it will be picked by a random child in the grandstand.

