Thaxton Set For Double Duty At South Boston Speedway On August 12

A good deed for a racer in need has landed Austin Thaxton in a Super Late Model for the PASS 150 at South Boston Speedway on August 12 .

Actually, it’s going to be a demanding night for Thaxton. In addition to the 150-lap PASS Super Late Model Series race, he’ll be in his Late Model Stock for twin 75-lappers, making it the longest night of racing in his career.

Thaxton’s relationship with TH Motorsports out of Watkinsville, Georgia actually began with this race a year ago.

“They came up for this race last year. They were testing on Friday . We had tested and had come back to the shop. I was already out to dinner when my uncle called and said there were some guys at the shop that needed some help,” recalled Thaxton. “They had wrecked in the test and asked if they could borrow our shop. I texted them and told them just to shut the door when they left. It was after 3 in the morning when they left.”

They offered to pay Thaxton for use of his shop. Of course, he turned down the offer of payment. That was the last he heard from them for almost four months.

“Then the first of December they called and asked me if I wanted to do some testing for them in Georgia,” said Thaxton, who spent the day after Christmas testing at a short track in Georgia.

In addition to his full schedule in his Late Model at South Boston this season, Thaxton has run six super late model races for TH Motorsports this season. There has been a learning curve for the South Boston driver.

“There’s a world of difference in these cars from the Late Models,” said Thaxton. “They have a whole lot more power and brakes and they are a lot lighter (200 pounds). I describe them as the perfect race car. Hit the brakes and it stops; hit the gas and it goes.

“Probably the horsepower and trying to manage the tires with that horsepower is the biggest difference. Every other track we’ve been to other than South Boston, the surface has been worn out and I’ve had to really try and manage the tires.”

Thaxton has experienced mixed results in his first season in a super late model. “We’ve had mechanical problems every race.” He hopes to turn that around next weekend, but he knows it won’t be easy or without pressure.

“The guys who own the car wanted to come up and race. They feel like as many laps as I have here, it can help us run better,” said Thaxton, who has raced under several super late model sanctioning bodies this year. This will be his first PASS race. “There’s gonna be a little bit more pressure here. Everywhere we’ve been, I haven’t known anyone. I show up and race. Here I have more laps than many of the people who race here on a weekly basis and I know everybody. I’m probably putting a little too much pressure on myself.”

Thaxton also is gunning for improvement on the Late Model side on August 12 . He has a win and is third in the points chase, but he considers it a very mediocre season.

“At this point last year, we had five wins,” he said. “This year we have one and it isn’t because of a lack of trying. Everybody has worked hard, but we just haven’t been able to put it all together. We haven’t had the speed.”

Thaxton will be strapped in for 300 of the 315 laps scheduled on August 12 , including the 150 lap PASS Super Late Model race and the twin 75-lap Late Model races. There will also be a 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race.

Advance adult general admission tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by calling 877.440.1540 . Adult general admission tickets will be $15 the day of the race. Youth ages 7-12 will be admitted for $5 while kids six and under will be admitted free with a paying adult.

The track will be hosting a canned food drive on August 12 and anyone bringing five cans of food will receive $5 off an adult race-day ticket.

SBS PR