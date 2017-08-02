Homestead-Miami Speedway to Host "Give Back at The Track" August 12

For anyone who has ever wondered what it’s like to drive on NASCAR’s championship track, here’s your chance. On Saturday, August 12, Homestead-Miami Speedway will host “Give Back at the Track,” a two-part event where South Floridians will have the rare opportunity to drive around the 1.5-mile oval that hosts NASCAR’s championship races, in addition to testing out the Speedway’s 1/8-mile drag strip. Proceeds from the event will benefit Homestead-Miami Speedway’s charitable outreach program, “Driving for a Cause.”

In addition, Farm Share, South Florida’s local food bank, will be on site accepting donations. Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items that will later be distributed to those in need. The food items can be dropped off in the designated area of the infield.

Give Back at the Track will be split into two segments with participants having the opportunity to partake in both portions. From 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., drivers and guests can experience first-hand the Speedway’s unique progressive banking, as they take laps around the track. Following that, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., car enthusiasts will have the chance to run their street-legal cars in head-to-head drag races, which will be staged with the same set-up that fans have become accustomed to during Fast Lane Friday presented by The Ticket Clinic. All drivers for both events should enter the Speedway through Gate 18, located off SW 344th Street/Palm Drive. Motorcycles will not be able to participate in either portion of the event.

For a $20 donation, guests can take their street-legal vehicles for two laps around the oval. Additional laps will be available for a $10 donation per lap. The drag racing portion of the event is open to all who have a valid driver’s license and proof of registration/insurance. Tickets to drag race for the full four hours are $20 for competitors and $10 for spectators, while children 12 and younger are free. For more information on drag racing, including rules and regulations, please visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway. com/GiveBack.

Local car clubs are invited to attend the event for a group rate. Car clubs will receive a set amount of laps on the track. Please contact Brandon Ward at (305) 230-5228 or bward@homesteadmiamispeedway. com for more details.

For more information on Give Back at the Track, please visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway. com/GiveBack or call 305-230-5024.

Homestead Miami Speedway PR